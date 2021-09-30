BLACKFOOT – The latest state media high school football poll has been released and while the top choices in most of the classifications remain the same, there has been a lot of shuffling in each of the polls as teams try and make a case for their inclusion, especially with the state playoffs set to begin next month!
Rigby (5A), Minico (4A), Homedale (3A), West Side (2A), Oakley (1A Division 1) and Carey (1A Division II) all remained as the top choices in each of those six classifications, but below those picks, there have been several teams that have been shuffling themselves into and out of contention for the top five in each class.
The next few weeks should be very interesting when it comes to using the RPI from MaxPreps to select the top picks for the state playoffs and how those teams will be seeded for the playoffs.
Looks like a lot of fun is ahead for those teams that may consider themselves as contenders for a state title, and those who may just be a pretender for a title run. We shall see.
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rigby (12) 5-0 64 1
2. Mountain View (1) 5-0 53 2
3. Rocky Mountain 4-1 39 3
4. Highland 5-1 23 4
5. Idaho Falls 5-0 9 —
Others receiving votes: Coeur d’Alene 6, Skyview 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Minico (12) 5-0 64 1
2. Shelley (1) 5-0 49 2
3. Emmett 4-1 38 4
4. Middleton 4-1 20 —
5. Sandpoint 2-2 9 —
Others receiving votes: Pocatello 6, Bishop Kelly 4, Twin Falls 3, Preston 2.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Homedale (13) 5-0 65 1
2. Weiser 5-0 51 2
3. Gooding 4-0 40 3
4. Kellogg 4-0 22 4
5. Sugar-Salem 2-2 5 —
Others receiving votes: Timberlake 4, Snake River 3, Filer 3, South Fremont 2.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. West Side (13) 5-0 65 1
2. Firth 3-1 44 2
3. North Fremont 4-0 40 4
4. Declo 4-1 27 3
5. Nampa Christian 4-1 15 —
Others receiving votes: Melba 4.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Oakley (11) 5-0 62 1
2. Prairie (1) 4-0 49 2
3. Raft River (1) 4-0 45 3
4. Butte County 3-1 16 t-4
5. Lapwai 3-1 13 —
Others receiving votes: Notus 6, Genesee 4.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Carey (12) 4-0 64 1
2. Castleford (1) 5-0 50 2
3. Horseshoe Bend 4-0 41 3
4. Dietrich 4-1 21 4
5. Kendrick 3-1 12 5
Others receiving votes: North Gem 4, Mullan 3.
Voters:
Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune
Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press
Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle
Greg Woods, Post Register
Jordan Kaye, Idaho State Journal
Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review
Brady Frederick, KLEW
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
Adrian Luevano, KIFI
Pat Sutphin, Times-News
Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com
John Wustrow, Idaho Press
Brittany Cooper, KMVT