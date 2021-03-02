NAMPA – It wasn't the result he wanted, but Shelley's freshman phenom Carter Balmforth reached the second rung on the 4A state wrestling medal stand, just behind another freshman from Nampa in Carson Exferd. Nothing to be upset about, especially when you look at Exferd's unbeaten record at 36-0 for the year.
The finals was a meeting between the top-seeded Exferd and second-seeded Balmforth, who had a record of 37-12 himself.
You could have said that Balmforth may have wrestled a bit tougher schedule, but Exferd was undefeated and beat Balmforth 13-4 in the finals match.
Balmforth hails from a wrestling family from Shelley and he will certainly have more opportunities to win that gold, but you only have one chance to win as a freshman and a chance at becoming a four-time winner. That is what affected Balmforth the most.
Back in December, Balmforth was named as a Star of Tomorrow by the Bingham News Chronicle and was justifiably honored as he rolled through the competition in his 106-pound weight class. He had his share of wins during the year and just rolled his first two opponents at state, picking up pins over Gabe Martinez of Mountain Home and Jackson Norman of Caldwell. That pair of wrestlers had accumulated 49 wins between them this year, so they were not slouches by any stretch of the imagination.
In his semifinal match, Balmforth downed Kaiden Rubash of Jerome, who was the third-seeded wrestler in the weight class.
“Carter is a beast,” teammate Kolton Stacey said. “He will win his share of championships going forward. He is as good a wrestler as there is in our part of the state.”