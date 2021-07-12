WINNEMUCCA, Nev. – The prestigious Silver State International High School Rodeo has been completed and the results have now been posted and Idaho was well represented by the cowboys and cowgirls who have just finished up the competition at the Idaho State High School Finals Rodeo in Pocatello.
Leading the way was the new queen of the Silver State Rodeo in Katie Brackett, who topped the competition to come away with the crown. Katie earned a spot in the queen contest via her second runner-up position in the Idaho High School Finals Rodeo.
Also prominent were a cowgirl and cowboy who finished in the second position in the All-Around Cowgirl and All-Around Cowboy competition, Jada June Totten and Sod Williams.
Jada June Totten just missed the top spot, being outscored by a 65.5–59.0 margin, but was impressive in that she finished second in goat tying and in pole bending in addition to a 12th place finish in breakaway roping. Had she finished just a bit higher in the breakaway roping, she would have added enough points to have brought home the top honors as the All-Around Cowgirl.
For Sod Williams, he also finished second, accumulating 52.5 points to the winners total of 63.0 points.
Williams led a three-cowboy barrage on the standings as Idaho cowboys finished second, fourth and fifth in the All-Around Cowboy standings.
Darien Johnson finished up in the fourth place while Gary Grant was in the fifth position.
Williams earned most of his points in the boys’ cow cutting and the reined cow horse competitions where he finished in third and sixth, respectively.
The top finishing Idaho cowboys and cowgirls in the various events follows:
Bareback Riding
Darien Johnson showed that his finish at the Idaho State High School Finals Rodeo was no fluke as he took top honors at the Silver State.
Johnson earned 39 points to win the event scoring rides of 65, 74.5 and 72 in the three rounds. Darien is a top notch cowboy for sure.
Also placing from Idaho were riders Sage Allen of Blackfoot, who finished third with 22 total points on rides of 70 and 71 in the three rounds, while Jordan Reed finished fifth with 12 total points on his one scoring ride of 43.
Barrel Racing
Zane Hale was Idaho’s top finisher with a second place finish on 30 total points. Her times were 17.57, 17.59, and 18.07 for the three rounds.
In third place was Brenna Brown with times of 17.95, 18.13 and 17.88.
In sixth place was Georgia King with times of 17.45 (first go round winner), 18.44 and 18.00.
Boys’ Cutting
Will Brackett finished fifth with total points of 21. His scores were 143.5, 128.0, and 148.0.
Sod Williams finished in sixth with total points of 20.5 and scores of 135, 140 and 138.
Breakaway Roping
Shada Edwards was Idaho’s top finisher with a seventh place. Her times were 3.13, 3.55 and 3.40.
Bull Riding
Hunter Maxfield finished in eighth place.
Girls’ Cutting
Sicily Brown finished in third place with total points of 28 on scores of 148, 144 and 144.
Ada Poulter finished in eighth place with total points of 20 on scores of 145, 129 and 149.
Goat Tying
Jada June Totten was second with total points of 33.0 on times of 8.16, 7.47 and 7.01.
Makiya Bond finished in third place with total points of 21 on times of 7.17, 10.01 and 9.20.
Pole Bending
Jada June Totten was second with total points of 22 on times of 20.83, 20.65 and 26.10.
Queen Contest
Katie Brackett was crowned as the Silver State Rodeo Queen.
Reined Cow Horse
Sod Williams finished in third with 32 total points on scores of 277.5, 295.5 and 289.0.
Kali Shearn finished in fifth with 25.5 total points on scores of 284.0, 262.0 and 281.0.
Rifle Shoot
Alexis Powell finished in third place with total points of 8.0.
Steer Wrestling
Wyatt Stephens finished third with a total score of 32 points on times of 4.87, 20.64 and 12.55.
Team Roping
Gary Grant and Wyatt Peterson finished in ninth place with times of 12.03 and 8.92.
Tie Down Roping
Gary Grant finished in fourth with 7 total points on times of 12.14, 12.65 and 10.84.
Racin Allen finished in sixth with times of 15.55, 12.64 and 13.48.
Trap Shooting
Mckay Cardon finished fourth.
Kaden Hanson finished seventh.