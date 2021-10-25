IDAHO FALLS – The Friday night football game between Shelley and Skyline ended up being an old-fashioned slugfest that was fought in the trenches and produced a Big 10 style of football in the old "three yards and a cloud of dust" style.
Shelley, especially, went to the run almost exclusively during the game, as quarterback Brecken Williams only threw 13 passes, completing eight of them for 57 yards in a day and age where quarterbacks are throwing 25-30 passes per game on the high school level and colleges and pros, well there you might see 50 or more passes thrown in a game.
Skyline was a bit more in tune to the spread offense, but they fell into the routine of run first and only pass when you have to as their quarterback, Laclan Haacke, only threw 15 passes in the game, completing 10 for 140 yards, but two of those passes were for touchdowns as he found his favorite target, Taggart, for two scores on the night.
The end result was a 14-12 Skyline win that came about when Shelley had to go for two points on their second score to try and tie the score at 14 and came up a bit short.
Both teams are expected to make the 4A state playoffs when MaxPreps announces their final RPI standings and the bracket is filled out. The top 16 teams in 4A will all advance to the playoffs and both Shelley and Skyline as well as Blackfoot figure to be among those invited to the playoffs, when the stats are finalized and the brackets in place.
The Russets were in run mode and they gave Ryker Clinger the ball on a regular basis. The 1,000 yard rusher this season for Shelley had a total of 16 carries on the night, but found the going a bit tough as he only was credited with 35 yards rushing to go with a pair of pass receptions as well.
Williams ran eight times for 66 yards and Kaden Kidman added another 19 yards on the ground on nine carries for the Russets.
For Skyline, they were content to play the old-fashioned style of football, mainly because they held the lead for the entire game and there was no reason to panic and start throwing the ball all over the field.
The Grizzlies tallied 144 yards rushing on 29 carries, led by Silverio who had 17 carries for 105 yards on the night.
SKYLINE 14, SHELLEY 12
SHELLEY 0 0 6 6 -- 12
SKYLINE 7 7 0 0 -- 14
Skyline first quarter, 3:52 – Taggart, 10 yard pass from Haacke, PAT good, Skyline 7-0
Skyline second quarter, :028 – Taggart 5 yard pass from Haacke, PAT good, Skyline 14-0
Shelley third quarter, 4:08 – Clinger, 3 yard run, PAT no good Skyline 14-6
Shelley fourth quarter, 4:26 – Clinger, 4 yard run, PAT no good Skyline 14-12
RUSHING: Shelley, Clinger, 16-35, 2 touchdowns; Williams, 8-66 yards; Kidman 6-19 yards; Johnson, 2-6 yards Skyline, Silverio, 17-105 yards; Taggart, 5-20; Haacke, 4-14; Galbreathe, 3-5
PASSING: Shelley, Williams, 8-13 57 yards; Skyline, Haacke, 10-15-140 yards, 2 touchdowns
RECEIVING: Shelley, Clinger, 2-1 yard; Kidman, 4-33 yards; Johnson, 1-7 yards; Carpenter, 1-16 yards; Skyline, Taggart, 3-53 yards; Sadiq, 2-44 yards; Nottestad, 2- 6 yards; Silverio, 2-28 yards; Galbreath, 1-7 yards