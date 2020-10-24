SHELLEY – It was senior night at Shelley High School Friday and unfortunately for the Russets, Skyline was the visiting team. The top-ranked team in the 4A classification — who carried a 7-1 record into the game and whose only loss was to 5A Rigby, currently on an 18-game winning streak — showed the Russets that although they may be the most improved team in the High Country Conference and in all of 4A in Idaho, they still have a ways to go before they will catch up with the Grizzlies.
Shelley for its part was not timid when they lined up against the Grizzlies, they were simply outmatched against the favorite to win the 4A state championship this year.
Skyline was bigger, faster and stronger than the Russets, but the Shelley crew was more than eager enough to show what they have learned this season as they have racked up wins against Canyon Ridge, Preston and Bonneville, and just missed adding Jerome and Blackfoot to the list of opponents they have downed this year.
But Skyline is not Jerome or Canyon Ridge, and they wasted no time in picking the Russets apart.
They ran the ball with authority and they passed when they wanted to and it all added up to a 44-7 win over the Russets on Friday night and left the Russets on the bubble, awaiting the at-large selections for the 4A state playoffs that begin next weekend. Those announcements will be made on Sunday or Monday with dates, times and opponents as well as location of the games.
The Russets have no fear and they went about their business Friday, continuing to rack up lessons learned and gaining experience for what is still a very young team and starts a sophomore at quarterback who is still learning his role in head coach Josh Wells’ offense.
An accomplished runner with quick feet and speed to boot, quarterback Kaden Kidman took his lumps against the Grizzlies, whose defense is the key to their success this season. After all, the Grizzlies have posted a pair of shutouts on the year and three other games where they allowed only a single touchdown or none at all as was the case against the highly regarded Blackfoot Broncos, who they held to a single field goal in a 14-3 win several weeks ago.
The Russets tried to get their top player, running back Brayden Johnson, established, but there is only so much that they could do, when they didn’t have the passing attack to mix things up and open up some running lanes for Johnson. The Russets did their best, but as the time clicked off the scoreboard clock, the Grizzlies took control of the game and simply did what they do best, score and score again as they racked up 44 points, which is right at their season scoring average, and the defense did its part, forcing several turnovers and getting the ball back for the offense as often as they needed.
The Russets, to their credit, did get on the board and played their game, not falling into the trap that so many tried to do this year by altering what they do best and getting into trouble with a lot of turnovers and giving up a lot of points on offense.
The Russets kept to their game plan, getting valuable experience to the younger players and continuing to build for the future. Those lessons will pay off sooner than later and sooner may just be next season.