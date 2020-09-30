BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Lady Broncos soccer team continues down that long and winding road toward rebuilding as they invited the Skyline Lady Grizzlies to town Tuesday afternoon for a High Country Conference battle that ended up just that in a tight 3-1 win for Skyline.
The two teams battled for over 60 minutes in a 1-1 tie, before the officials called a penalty on a Blackfoot girl that resulted in a penalty kick from right in front of the Broncos' goal.
When the penalty kick was good, all the momentum shifted to the Grizzlies and the battle was back on as the Broncos tried to get back the goal to tie it up once again. The effort proved futile as every push into the Grizzlies end of the field was turned back by Skyline.
On the other end, the Lady Grizzlies continued to work their long ball offense and got some chances that the Blackfoot goal keeper made some wonderful saves on and the girls showed the willingness to keep battling, but the battle, for all intents and purposes had ended and when Skyline got a great crossover step by their best player and the subsequent shot went past the Blackfoot goal keeper, it was suddenly 3-1 and only a few minutes remained in the contest.
“We are improving and now we need to move what we practice to the game itself,” head coach Manuel Garcia said. “We have good instincts, but we need to speed up the reflex time on the field so that it is more natural and improve our passing a little bit more and we will be right there.”
The Lady Broncos are already the most improved or at least one of the most improved teams in the High Country Conference and very few teams in the conference should be anxious to face them in the upcoming district tournament. No one should ever want to face an improving team, hungry for a win in a tournament setting. That is what will be facing everyone when the tournament bracket is released next week.
The Broncos will have a couple more opportunities to notch that first win of the year, once against the top team in the league in Bonneville and the other when they face Shelley for senior night, another team who has struggled to pick up that first win of the season, just like Blackfoot.
Shelley is currently 0-11-1 on the season and the Broncos are 0-10-1. The two teams tied in their earlier meeting this season.