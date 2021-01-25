IDAHO FALLS – The Blackfoot Lady Broncos have been in uncharted territories, at least for them, the past five or six days.
That is when the announcement came that they have been voted into the top spot in the 4A girls’ basketball poll by the Idaho media. That is also when the great big target was painted on their back, one that everyone in the state could see and made note of and of course set their sights on. Everyone they play from this date forward, at least for this year, will be gunning for the Lady Broncos.
That was the case on Friday night, when the Lady Broncos traveled to Idaho Falls to play the Skyline Grizzlies in a High Country Conference tilt that would either give the Lady Broncos the regular season title or leave the two teams tied for the top spot in the conference.
The two teams are very evenly matched, if you take the game between the two back on Dec. 11 in Blackfoot. The end result there was a two-point win for the Lady Broncos and they had some confidence coming into this game. So did the Lady Grizzlies.
The game was close in the beginning, in fact, the Lady Broncos held a two-point lead after the first quarter, but the speed and height took over for the Lady Grizzlies and they were able to control the tempo and pace of the second quarter.
The end result of that was a 20-6 win for the Lady Grizzlies and suddenly, they were ahead by a dozen points and in control of the game.
“I think they kind of controlled the tempo,” Blackfoot coach Raimee Odum said. “They dictated the game. It made us make some mistakes that were uncharacteristic for us. So it’s a good learning experience for us.”
The second half had the two teams pretty much matching baskets. The Lady Bronco edged the Lady Grizzlies in the third period, but the Grizzlies did the same in the fourth.
It simply came down to the Lady Broncos not being able to get things going their way and getting their big stars going. Humperys in particular, who had been on fire in recent games averaging over 20 points and double digit rebounds, was never a factor for the Lady Broncos as the Grizzlies had her covered front and back and the ball never got to her in a good scoring position.
Izzy Arave was never able to get her outside game going and was held to four points. Prairie Caldwell, the sleek little point guard, was surrounded the entire game and was unable to get the other players involved in the game.
It all added up to the 12-point win for the Grizzlies and suddenly there were two at the top of the HCC standings, both teams with a 6-1 conference record.
Up next for Blackfoot will be a Tuesday evening contest against Bonneville with the game scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. That game will also be Senior Night for the Lady Broncos.
SKYLINE 61, BLACKFOOT 49
Blackfoot 13 6 16 14 — 49
Skyline 11 20 13 17 — 61
BLACKFOOT — Prairie Caldwell 3, Izzy Arave 4, Esperanza Vergara 21, Kianna Wright 12, Hadley Humpherys 9.
SKYLINE — Sienna Taylor 13, Drew Chapman 11, Sophie Anderson 7, Lizzie Bialas 5, Mattie Olson 20, Tailer Thomas 5.