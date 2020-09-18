BLACKFOOT -- This was what's known as a "slobber-knocker."
When the Blackfoot Broncos put their No. 1 4A ranking on the line Friday night against the third-ranked and formerly top-ranked Skyline Grizzlies in a High Country Conference opener at Hartkopf Field, it was fitting that it was Military Appreciation Night with the Broncos sporting special camouflage jerseys.
On this field of battle, it was a hard-fought game in the trenches in a defensive battle with Skyline knocking Blackfoot out of the ranks of the unbeaten with a 14-3 defensive victory. Both teams are now 3-1 overall.
The Broncos are still trying to find a consistent offense, and while they threatened to punch the ball in a few times, mistakes and Skyline's defense keying on Blackfoot running back Teegan Thomas up the middle made a big difference.
By the end of the game, the Broncos' defense was getting worn down but didn't give up even when the Grizzlies' multiple offensive weapons threw all kinds of misdirection plays at Blackfoot.
"We played great defense," said Bronco coach Jerrod Ackley. "That (Skyline) offense is phenomenal and to hold them to 14 points and we put them in a bad situation all night long ... we constantly were giving them the ball on a short field and the defense just fought their tails off. They did a great job."
The frustration was on the offensive side of the ball for Blackfoot.
"Offensively, we were in the red zone five times and only came away with three points," Ackley said. "We can't jump offsides and make the little mistakes we made tonight. Our offense is complex and we're really four weeks in to installing the offense. Some plays were there, we made some plays, but we just made too many mistakes. In a game like this, the team that makes the fewest mistakes wins and they made fewer mistakes than we did."
Blackfoot got a break offensively early in the first quarter when Bronco linebacker Beau Robinson recovered a fumble on the Grizzlies' opening series at Skyline's 20, but they were only able to turn it into a 31-yard field goal by Bryce Cornell for a 3-0 Blackfoot lead with 9:29 on the clock.
Skyline quarterback Cade Marlow tossed a six-yard scoring pass on a floater to Connor Maloney just over a Blackfoot defender with 2:20 left in the first period with Davien Cruz kicking the extra point to make it 7-3 Skyline.
Blackfoot's defense showed the way it can play in the second quarter when Skyline faced a fourth-and-inches situation inside the Broncos' 10 with 4:22 left in the first half. The Grizzlies gave the ball to running back Abrahn Silverio but Clarence George was there to plug the hole, keeping Skyline from extending its lead.
The scoring situations Ackley talked about included a pass interference call against the Grizzlies which gave Blackfoot the ball first and 10 at Skyline's 21, but the Broncos' offense stalled and a 35-yard field goal try by Cornell which could have given Blackfoot a touch of momentum fell just short to the right.
A long pass from Marlow to Maloney set up the last score of the game, a 10-yard TD throw from Marlow to Kenyon Sadiq in front of a Blackfoot defender with 1:45 left in the third quarter.
The Broncos had one more chance to score with just over two minutes left in the game, dinking and dunking their way down the left sideline before a pass from Jace Grimmett to Ja'Vonte King drew a pass interference call which gave Blackfoot a first down at Skyline's 14. Grimmett was then sacked back at the 20 and the clock was ticking, with a 10-yard throw sailing past Thomas in the end zone as the clock ran out.
"(Skyline) blitzed every play, they played zero coverage all night long," Ackley said. "We have to make them pay when they do that and we just didn't."
Thomas found the going rough on the ground inside yet again. When he was able to find a gap, he was able to make something of it, but inside he was bottled up.
"That's going to be people's game plan, take away Teegan and make our passing game beat you and tonight we just didn't," Ackley said. "We just didn't execute when we got into the red zone."
What does Ackley tell his players after their first loss of the season, a loss sure to knock the Broncos out of the top spot?
"We're still only four games in, we still have everything to play for as the season progresses," he said. "We just clean up our offensive play. Our defense is good enough to win a championship. Our offense isn't there yet. But I know what we're capable of on offense. We're going to go back and really look at the film and work on cutting down the mistakes."
Blackfoot is at home against Preston Friday night.
SKYLINE 7 0 7 0 -- 14
BLACKFOOT 3 0 0 0 0 -- 3
B -- Cornell 31 field goal
S -- Marlow 6 pass to Maloney (Cruz kick)
S -- Marlow 10 pass to Sadiq (Cruz kick)