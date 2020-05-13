BLACKFOOT – In the mid 1990s, football began to change, at least on the high school and college level. The NFL will always be the NFL because they have the cream of the crop, the best of the best, and the old standard type of offense and defense will always prevail.
The rest of the world, however, is in a copycat format with teams constantly changing what they do and how they do it and that is because the athletes change and the game has to change with it.
It is hard to play smash mouth football in high school, because the talent pool is smaller and smaller, especially when you get to the lower classifications, so you have to be innovative with your game plans.
That is what brought about the "spread offense," which relies on speed and lessens the impact of three yards and a cloud of dust mentality and play.
Speed is of the essence and you only need three things to effectively run a spread offense -- a running back who can get to the outside and turn the ball up the field for a big gain, a quarterback who is fairly mobile and can run the ball when necessary, and a wide receiver who can catch the ball across the middle. Those three things put a lot of pressure on a defense and can keep teams in a game without having to have a dominate offensive or defensive line.
That brings us to a young athlete from Blackfoot High School who not only was able to transform a football program that was having some trouble winning at the rate that had become the norm, to a team that struck fear into nearly every opponent on the schedule a year ago.
This young man was not overly big, standing a mere 5'8” tall and weight all of 165 pounds. What he had was speed, the ability to read blocks and the desire to excel. He also had a work ethic that he brought to the program that just couldn't be denied.
When he took the field for the first game of 2019, having earned his starting position the hard way. It was amazing to watch how the entire offense had been transformed from the previous year, simply by adding him to the backfield. He energized the entire team and made the offense something that was going to define the team for the entire season. He completed the trifecta of talent that was needed to make the team click.
Already in place was a superlative wide receiver in Reece Robinson and a deep throwing quarterback in Craig Young, but Teegan Thomas gave the team the one thing that they lacked previously and that was speed at the running back position along with the toughness to make it all click.
All he did in that first starting role was to run for over 300 yards and rack up five touchdowns on the afternoon, all of them from 40 yards out or farther. He made the game calling easier as he was a workhorse.
“I love the fact that the coaches trusted me to be that guy,” Thomas said. “They gave me the ball and they trusted that I wouldn't turn it over and that I could get the yards. The trust factor was what drove me to be better.”
Thomas would go on to amass over 1,800 yards rushing on the season, despite missing most of three games with a broken wrist that required surgery. He was also very durable in that he carried the ball 272 times to get those yards, a per carry average of over 6 yards every time he touched the football. He had 19 touchdowns rushing the ball and would add another three receiving touchdowns on 9 receptions good for over 230 yards as well.
He would earn his share of honors, being named by MaxPreps as the best running back in the state of Idaho, 4A All-State honors, All Conference and All Area honors as well.
What you don't see in Thomas is a strut that some athletes gain when they become special. This young man is humble and willing to give the credit to others for his success.
“I love watching Le'Veon Bell run with the ball,” Thomas said. “He is so patient as a runner and he waits for the blocks to develop in front of him. I like to think that I run the way that he does. He is without a doubt, my favorite player.”
Thomas does have a bit of a swagger when you see him in the halls of Blackfoot High School and that comes with the confidence he has gained playing football. His favorite players on the Bronco's team are all his offensive linemen and he gives them all the credit for his success.
“If those big guys up front aren't getting the blocks, then I won't get the yards,” Thomas said. “You have to have even a little bit of a block in order to get to the open, then I try and take it from there.”
It also helps that Thomas has speed. He is the fastest kid in school and has been for a couple of years and he works hard to maintain his speed and strength.
“My uncle works with me on my strength and conditioning and speed,” Thomas said. “I have gained some size and my speed has increased along with it.”
Thomas is fast. Fast enough that he set a school record for the 100 meters as a sophomore and although he was only able to run one track meet this spring due to the COVID-19 shutdown, he broke his own record in that race. He feels that he is currently able to run the 100 meters under 11 seconds and that puts him among the top sprinters in the state regardless of the classification. The fact that he is getting bigger and stronger and is still getting faster is what should make Thomas a sought after commodity for a college.
His ability in the weight room is the stuff that legends are made of as well. As a sophomore, he set several national weight lifting records for his age and weight classification. That translates to more power on the field and you can tell when he breaks attempted tackles all over the field. It also translates to his durability and the ability to hang onto the football.
In the 10 games that Thomas played a year ago, he averaged around 26 carries per game and through all of those carries, he only fumbled twice, which demonstrates his strength. When you watch films, you can tell that he just doesn't give up the ball. One of the two fumbles attributed to him a year ago was a ball that went over his head and he recovered, allowing his team to retain the ball.
Is college in his future? One would think so, but so far, in this COVID-19 era that we are working our way through, nothing of interest has come his way.
When he duplicates his stats from a year ago or even improves on them, the coaches and colleges will come calling. Which one will he choose, only Thomas will be able to make that determination.
“I love Louisville,” Thomas said. “It would be a dream come true to get to go to that school on scholarship, but I will evaluate the offers that come in and meet with my parents and advisors before I make a decision. I just know that I would like to have a chance at the next level to play and prove to myself that I belong.”
From this side of the field, Thomas can play with anyone from the state of Idaho. What that will bring is what the future will tell us, but it won't be grades that slow the young man down. He is currently carrying a grade point average of over 3.5, so he will belong with most any school that comes calling.