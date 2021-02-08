BLACKFOOT – Heading down the stretch of the regular season, there is very little room for error. The Blackfoot Broncos found that out the hard way on Friday night as the visiting Bonneville Bees came to town and left with a much-needed boys’ basketball win on their part, and the upper hand between the two teams when it comes to seeding for the upcoming District 6/High Country Conference Tournament that will decide the owner of a berth to the state tournament March 4-6 at the Ford Nampa Center.
The two teams were virtually tied in the standings when the game started, but when it ended, with Bonneville on the winning end of a 74-67 score, the Bees moved into the second position in the standings and they hold all of the tie-breakers between themselves and Blackfoot, if the Broncos were to win out and the teams end up tied for that second position.
In reality, the only thing the loss really did was give the Bees the first round bye and a home court advantage against everyone but Hillcrest in the High Country Conference.
For the Broncos, it was the second straight game that they started slow and then tried to make a rush at the end of the game to get back into things. It has worked before and produced wins, but not against an experienced team like Bonneville, who has been there and done that before.
“We’re coming out a little bit asleep. We’re taking quick shots and not hitting those shots,” Blackfoot coach Clint Arave said. “Other teams are working the ball and making his play hard defense. It just comes down to discipline.
The difference may not have been as noticeable in the opening quarter, when the Bees seized the lead at 15-12, but in the second stanza, the Bees took control with a 27-10 quarter, and with teams the caliber of Bonneville, it is very tough to make up a 20-point lead in a single half of play.
In the second half, the Broncos’ intensity improved and the the team made an impressive run of their own. When the buzzer sounded to end the third period, the Broncos had made a big move in the right direction, outscoring Bonneville by a 21-10 margin and suddenly, they were right back in the game, with the score at 52-43.
As has been the case in recent games, the charge back into contention was behind the scoring of Carter Layton, who tossed in 19 points, and Ja’Vonte King who would add 15, but it wasn’t enough.
The two teams got into a running game in the fourth quarter and when the smoke cleared from the layup drills, the Broncos, despite outscoring the Bees 23-22, had not done enough to overcome the 20-point halftime deficit.
“With this loss, we’re not going to get to where we want. We’ll be probably the 3 or 4 seed and will probably have to play a first-round game,” Arave said. “But it’s a still an attainable goal to win the district tournament, but we’re not getting anywhere if we play like we did tonight.”
With the loss, the Broncos drop to 10-8 overall and 4-3 in district play. Bonneville is now 9-11 on the season, and 5-2 in district play.
The Broncos will be back in action on Wednesday, when they travel to Pocatello to take on freshman sensation Julian Bowie and his running mate Ryan Payne in an inter-conference contest. Game time is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
BONNEVILLE 73, BLACKFOOT 67
Bonneville 15 27 10 22 — 73
Blackfoot 12 10 21 23 — 67
Bonneville — McDonald 23, Johnson 16, Gummow 11, C. Judy 10, Stoddard 6, Perez 3, Scoresby 3, M. Judy 2.
Blackfoot — Carter Layton 19, Ja’Vonte King 15, Jace Grimmett 9, Candon Dahle 7, Jared Harris 6, Jaxon Ball 5, Chase Cannon 5, Miles Toussaint 1.