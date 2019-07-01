THOMAS – The 2019 Junior Panthers Football Camp, under the direction of Snake River head football coach Jeb Harrison and his staff, will be held from July 29–August 1.
The camp will be held at the Snake River High School practice fields and will be open to all eligible fourth through eighth graders, the grades they will be in this fall.
Snake River High School is the proud owner of Idaho state football championships in 1990, 1995, 1996, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2011, and 2014.
The camp will be coached by the Snake River football staff and varsity players. All campers will receive a t-shirt and four days of instruction and camp awards.
The camp will run daily from 6-8 p.m. and the cost is $45 if pre-registered by July 21. Cost will be $50 if paid after July 21.
Camp objectives include the teaching of fundamentals, speed and agility and skills to become a better football player.
These will include offensive position skills, defensive position skills, speed and agility, and 7-on-7 passing drills.
Be sure to be part of this camp and learn the ultimate team game from the coaches and players of Snake River High School. Be taught the Snake River way.
Athletes should wear athletic attire (shorts, t-shirts, cleats or running shoes).
Contact Harrision at (208) 390-1304 for more information or to have any questions answered.