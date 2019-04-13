THOMAS – The Snake River Panthers showed that they will be tough in conference play as they invited American Falls to town to open the conference season on Friday.
They wasted little time in showing the Beavers who was in charge in the game as they opened up a 5-2 lead in the second inning and then held the visitors at bay as they closed the game out to the tune of a 13-3 win.
The Panthers sent out Payton Brooks to the mound and he responded with 4 2/3 innings of solid work on the hill to earn the win in the five-inning mercy rule win for the Snake River crew.
Brooks was also responsible for a good portion of the offense on the afternoon as he banged out three hits and had four runs batted in on the day.
Kaden Martin was also instrumental offensively as he contributed a pair of hits on the afternoon, as the Panthers would accumulate a dozen hits in all for the day.
Tayson Politas and Benson Isom were big at the plate as well, as each would contribute a pair of runs batted in in the contest.
“You always want to take the runs that the other team gives you and it was good to get this win,” Panther coach Rich Dunn said. “Conference wins mean a lot and when you are in the conference that we are, you have to cherish each one,”
In a three-team conference like Snake River is a member of, you need to take each win as it comes and with Marsh Valley and American Falls the only other members, you have to win your conference and the subsequent district tournament to guarantee a spot at the state tournament which is the goal of every team up and down the valley.
For the game, the Panthers banged out a dozen hits to account for their 13 runs and the pitching staff only allowed three hits and three runs, so the defense also did their job on the day.
The next conference game for the Panthers will be on Friday when they challenge Marsh Valley in a game at Snake River. The Panthers have some work to do before then, as they will play Kimberly in a doubleheader at Snake River, then follow that up with a home game against Malad on Monday and a road game against West Jefferson on the road on Tuesday.