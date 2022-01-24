ARIMO – Whenever Snake River and Marsh Valley get together at this time of year in girls’ basketball, there is usually only one thing on any fan’s mind and that is trying to win to secure the top seed in the upcoming District 5/South East Conference Tournament.
For this year, in the middle of a pandemic resurgence of COVID, with both teams boasting a 1-0 record in conference play, it may have been even more important, especially for Snake River, who carried the second place ranking in the recent media poll for 3A girls’ teams and a 13-4 record into the game. Marsh Valley was also 1-0 in conference play, but their overall record was only 9-10. Records are usually tossed out the window when this game rolls in, simply because in years past, the records had little bearing on the outcome and home court advantage always meant so much.
Win this game, and the winning team would have an advantage for the remaining two games in the regular season conference play and the inside track to the top seed, which carries home court advantage through the playoffs. The game was that important.
Snake River stormed out of the opening tip and quickly opened up a lead. Their offense was running like a well-tuned car engine and their defense was stifling. The most impressive thing, however, was the rebounding. The Lady Panthers seemingly grabbed every single ball off the backboards and used it to open up the fast break and once that got going, it was lights out for the Lady Eagles.
An early lead quickly became 10 points, then 20 points and by the time the fourth quarter rolled around, the Lady Panthers had built the lead up to the 30-point plateau and that sent the clock into a continuous running mode which happens in the Idaho Mercy Rule and when it is enacted.
The final score ended up at 65 for Snake River and 33 for Marsh Valley and sent the two teams on to the finish of the regular season.
Both teams will have three games remaining, one against each other, one against American Falls and for Marsh Valley, one game against Sugar-Salem to close out the season.
For Snake River, they will play American Falls, Marsh Valley and West Jefferson. All three of Snake River’s games will be played at home which should also be a distinct advantage as they close out the season. With the win, Snake River is now 14-4 and is ranked second behind Sugar-Salem in the most recent media basketball poll.
Individual scoring
Snake River (65): Reese Baldwin, 13; Camdyn Dunn, 3; Reagan Vanorden, 16, Casselle Howell, 4; Jackie Steadman, 13; Riley Edlefsen, 8; Abby Gilbert, 8
Marsh Valley (33): Atri Belnap, 2; Sophie Hadley, 5; Camri Campbell, 6; Abby Marshall, 3; Hayley Bennett, 4; Sarah Sutton, 9; Maycee Lunt 4