MIDDLETON — The Snake River Lady Panthers used a barrage of three-point shots to run out to a lead and then withstood several late charges from the Fruitland Lady Grizzlies to win their opening game at the 3A state girls’ basketball tournament, 56-44.
Right from the start, the Lady Panthers’ Josee Steadman took the Panthers’ first shot from the top of the key and hit nothing but the bottom of the net. That set the tone for the game.
The rest of the Panthers followed suit with strong defense and rebounding as they led nearly every statistical category in the game.
The Lady Panthers hit a high percentage shooting not only from inside the arc but also from outside of the arc.
The Lady Panthers were especially effective from beyond the arc. For the game, the Lady Panthers were able to bury eight of 12 three-point shots, with Steadman leading the way with seven of 11 shooting from three-point land, which tied the state tournament record for threes in a game. Steadman used those three-pointers as part of her 25-point outburst to lead the Panthers to the win.
Adia Goff hit from beyond the arc as well as part of her 12 points as the Lady Panthers never trailed in the game.
The Panthers led after the first period by a score of 19-7 and moved their lead to 30-20 by halftime.
Hitting from virtually all over the floor, the Lady Panthers just kept on scoring. Seven of the Lady Panthers who suited up would find their way into the scorebook.
The Lady Panthers also got good games from Jordyn Gilbert, who was all over the floor, stealing the ball, rebounding and playing standout defense. Sage Stimpson also was involved with a great defensive game and was strong on the boards.
Fruitland struggled early on and fell behind by as many as 17 points early on in the game, but scored the final seven points of the second quarter to get within 10 at the half.
Snake River moves on to play Filer in the semifinals tonight at 6:15 p.m.
SNAKE RIVER 56, FRUITLAND 44
Snake River (56) – Olivia Kracl 1, Adia Goff 12, Josee Steadman 25, Reagan VanOrden 6, Caselle Howell 1, Sage Stimpson 4, Jordan Gilbert 7
Fruitland (44) -- Madi Fritts 3, Abby Smith 6, Abbi Roubidoux 10, Hailey Hershey 4, Lilly Richins 12, Payton Fritts 4, Graycie Huff 5