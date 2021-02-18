BLACKFOOT – The Snake River Booster Club is planning one of their biggest fundraisers of the year, the Annual Snake River Alumni Basketball Tournament.
The tournament will be held on April 2-3, which is just around the corner and reserved spots are going fast.
Make sure to get your entry in as early as you can to ensure that you will be able to play and create some bragging rights within your own family.
You have been telling those kids how great you were when you were in school, now here is your chance to prove to them that ‘YOU STILL HAVE IT!’
Entry fees are only $300 per team with all of the proceeds going directly to the SR Booster Club to help support Athletics at Snake River High School.
You can get more information by contacting Cooper Peterson at: (208) 681-6481 or Tricia Cherry at (208) 334-3083.
You can visit SR Alumni Basketball on Facebook as well for additional information.