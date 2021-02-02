SHELLEY – In a game that used to be the highlight of most seasons, where Shelley and Snake River would convene an old rivalry that at times could rival the old “Civil War” rivalry between the University of Oregon and Oregon State University, the two teams got together on Saturday night in front of the largest crowd of the year at Shelley High School. The two teams did not let the fans down in this contest.
In a very hotly contested game from the initial tip, the two teams went at each other with no quarter given and none asked and the score would reflect that. With neither team able to build a lead of over six points, it is no wonder that the final would be close and it was, with Snake River holding a 40-34 lead at the final buzzer.
Shelley jumped out early and at one point would hold a six-point lead over the top-ranked team in 3A this season, before the Panthers would battle back. The Panthers were not backing down from the bigger players that Shelley would put on the floor at times, but the Panthers can play that type of basketball and they were able to use their quickness against the size of Shelley to balance out the game.
The game really came down to who was going to get the most production in the contest — the slender forward Braxton Miskin of Shelley or the tandem of Mitch Lindsay and Noah Watt for Snake River.
By the time the two teams hit the halfway point of the game, Snake River had edged ahead by a single point at 16-15, it was that kind of game, where the defenses had control and points were hard to come by.
The second half was more of the same, with bodies flying all over the court and players scattered from one end of the court to the other. Nobody was giving an inch and the crowd was cheering them on. Player control fouls were called liberally and blocking fouls as well, as the two teams battled back and forth.
By the end of the third period, Snake River had edged clear by five points at 25-20, limiting the Russets to a mere five points in the period, but only netting nine points themselves. The fourth quarter had all the makings of a donnybrook battle to the wire and it was pretty much what the fans got.
The referees were letting the boys play and play hard they did, continuing the physical play that had been going on the entire contest.
The fourth quarter was more of the same as the two teams played things close to the vest with defense at the forefront of everything both teams would do. Offense definitely took the back seat, but not because of lack of trying, the defense was just that physical. Each pass and shot was contested on both sides of the floor and rebounding was the measure of the physicality of the play the two teams were showing.
Snake River was sending three and four bodies after every rebound and Shelley was sending its two big bruisers, Cannon Vance and Jaxon Hess, after every ball that came off the rim. It was truly something to see.
In the end, it was a game without a single player able to score in double figures and a game that came down to the very end to decide the winner. It turned out to be Snake River, who would run their season record to 15-1, with only four games remaining in the regular season.
Both teams will turn back to conference play with just over a week remaining before both are into district play to determine representatives to the state tournament.
Next up for Snake River will be a Wednesday game against Marsh Valley at Snake River, a very important conference game that will tip off at 7:30 p.m.
Shelley will also play on Wednesday, against another Bingham County rival in Blackfoot as the Russets host the Broncos in a game that tips at 7:30 p.m.
SNAKE RIVER 40, SHELLEY 34
Snake River (40): Luke Higginson 1, Noah Watt 9, Mitch Lindsay 7, Cole Gilbert 9, Keegan McCraw 4, Chandler Coombs 2, Trey Poulter 6
Shelley (34): Tomy Bradshaw 4, Treyce Jensen 3, Braxton Miskin 8, Alex Lott 5, Jace Thatcher 3, Trevor Austin 6, Cannon Vance 5