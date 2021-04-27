AMERICAN FALLS – When the prep baseball season began back in March, Snake River head coach Rich Dunn stated that “We will be as good as our leaders allow us to be.”
Evidence of that took place on Monday afternoon when Payton Brooks came within a single of hitting for the cycle — doubling, tripling, homering and driving in three runs.
And that might not have been the most impressive part of the day for Brooks, who also struck out seven in a complete game on the mound, allowing just two hits and two walks.
Nate Goodwin also swung a hot stick for the Panthers, doubling twice, homering and matching Brooks with three RBIs.
“When we get good hitting and great pitching, it is pretty easy to make things look good,” Dunn said. “When Brooks and Goodwin play like they did today, the rest of the team feeds off of that and we all look better and the younger players feed off of that energy and we can look pretty good.”
Joshua Smith and Jeremy Henesh had the two hits for American Falls.
Snake River (7-8, 1-1 3A District 5) and American Falls (4-11-1, 0-2) play again Wednesday at Snake River.
SNAKE RIVER 8, AMERICAN FALLS 1
Snake River 204 001 1 — 8 10 2
American Falls 000 100 0 — 1 2 2
Snake River — WP: Payton Brooks. 2B: Nate Goodwin 2, Brooks. 3B: Brooks. HR: Goodwin, Brooks.
American Falls — LP: Joshua Smith.