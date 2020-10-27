AMERICAN FALLS – The Snake River Panthers boys' cross country team is well known around Idaho. They have been highly ranked in Idaho for a number of years and have had well known runners like Braidon Stokes, Lorenzo High, and many others and this year has been no different.
Lincoln High, a junior at Snake River, has been ranked at or near the top of all 3A runners in Idaho for most of the season.
High has led the Panthers to a high ranking in Idaho as well and the Panthers entered the District 5 championships ranked second in the state behind Sugar-Salem.
They were expected to easily win the District 5 title and head to the state championships this week for an attempt at upsetting the Diggers.
The rub is that Lincoln High was injured at the Firth meet a couple of weeks ago and underwent surgery to repair his collarbone. The hope is that he will be ready for the state meet, but it was up to the rest of his team to get qualified and then High would be eligible to return with a doctor's recommendation and a hardship entry into the state meet.
The key is that the rest of the Panthers needed to step up and get the job done.
That is exactly what happened last week as the Panthers swept 13 of the top 14 placings in the meet, with only Andrew Thompson of American Falls cracking the order of finishers.
The pleasant surprise was Snake River runner Keegan McCaw who captured the top individual honor and became a district champion. The junior began the year some 30-40 seconds behind Lincoln High in his times for the 5K distance.
McCaw was willing to listen to coaches and worked extremely hard and in the Firth meet, he was able to do what many didn't think was possible. He beat Lincoln High in a meet.
At the beginning of the year, the joke going around Snake River High School was that tee shirts should be printed that said: “I can't beat Lincoln High.” Well, McCaw can now wear a shirt that says “I beat Lincoln High!”
Not that the feat was an impossible task, it just seemed unlikely, but McCaw began to work extremely hard and he has improved a tremendous amount. It isn't as if Lincoln High hasn't improved, he has, but McCaw has improved more and gives the Panthers a strong 1-2 punch at the top of their lineup. McCaw has now moved into the top five runners in 3A in Idaho.
McCaw is ranked number three in the state and High is ranked at number four. The two runners may only be fractions apart in their times, but both are now considered title contenders, ranking just behind Logan Davis and Owen Rogers.
Both Snake River runners are juniors, so the future is bright for the Panthers and they are in great shape to capture another trophy from the state meet.
Fellow Panther runners Rylan Anderson, Brock Goodwin and Nate Adams will all need to step up to make sure they can bring home a trophy.
The Panthers will line up for their state title run on Friday at the Portneuf Wellness Center at 9:45 a.m.