THOMAS – The Snake River boys’ soccer team, a contender for a state playoff berth, took another step in that direction on Saturday night as the team celebrated “Senior Night.”
They had invited the South Fremont Cougars to town and joined forces with the girls’ team in a doubleheader on Harrison Field, usual home of the Panthers football team, to have joint “Senior Night” celebrations.
The end result was a hard fought, 3-2 win for the Panthers, who played with a shortened roster due to the harvest break that the school is currently on.
“The boys came out and played hard and a lot of them played the whole game,” head coach Jose Caranza said. “When they scored, we answered and we used our speed to our advantage and the defense stepped up big tonight.”
The boys, forced to play “iron man” soccer due to some defections caused by the harvest break, stepped up big and played all 80 minutes of the soccer game and were exhausted at game’s end, especially considering the high tempo pace of the game with both teams sending the ball deep into the offensive ends which required the players to sprint to the ball for their offensive chances.
The game was delayed at the start by the officials who wanted to make sure that the goal and net on the west end of the field was more secure in the moorings. The delay also emphasized the cold of the evening and caused some cramping on both sides of the field.
The Panthers, however, were relentless in their attack, short handed or not. They went hard after the ball on the deep passes into the offensive zone and they quickly recovered on defense and the seniors honored were well received by the crowd at game’s end.
The Panthers would end up honoring 12 seniors, although only nine were in attendance to receive their recognition.
“We were missing some guys tonight, but that only made the win sweeter,” senior captain Joe Anderson said. “It was great for me as I have been trying to get a header into the net for four years and tonight I got that score. It was sweet.”
Anderson’s header would tie the score at 2-2 and only minutes later, the Panthers would score the game winner on a powerful shot to the left side of the goal for a 3-2 lead that would end up being not only the game winner, but the shot that most in attendance will remember for years down the road.
Next up for the Panthers will be a game with Marsh Valley on Thursday at 6 p.m. that will solidify the second seed in the upcoming district tournament for the Panthers. The Panthers currently trail American Falls by a game and a half in the conference standings.
The Panthers will then close out the season with a Saturday matinee contest against the Firth Cougars beginning at 11 a.m. Both games will be played on the Snake River soccer complex.