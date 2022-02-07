THOMAS – There were many thoughts swirling in people’s minds following the loss by Snake River to Marsh Valley on the Panthers’ home floor last Wednesday. That loss, by a dozen points, dropped the Panthers into the second position in their conference with the District 5 3A/conference tournament looming.
How would the Panthers rebound when asked to play against American Falls on Senior Night on Friday? Would they come out flat and not play up to the Panthers’ standards when the American Falls Beavers came to town with a full house of fans and Senior Night celebrations as well?
The answer was an abrupt no. These are the Snake River Panthers and they don’t play basketball that way. They play with energy and aggressiveness and they put out 100%, no matter what the situation might be.
So following the Senior Night gift exchanges and the recognition that goes with every senior night, the Panthers went to work.
They ran their offense and played their defense, they rebounded and hustled for every loose ball and when the game was over, they would emerge with a 46-25 win over American Falls, which only sets up the rematch with Marsh Valley for Friday night in what will likely be another rough, physical battle with the Eagles and the Panthers wouldn’t have it any other way.
Sure, there will be a lot on the line for Snake River and Marsh Valley, as the top seed for the district tournament will be on the line. The two teams will enter the contest with records of 18-2 for Marsh Valley and 17-3 for Snake River and will likely be ranked numbers one and two for the second consecutive week and game. There will certainly be a lot on the line as the winner will likely also get the home court advantage when the teams meet for the third time during the second round tournament game.
Marsh Valley will enter that Friday night game with an 8-0 record at home. Snake River will enter the game having won eight of their nine home games this year, so the home court advantage will be there and in the backs of the minds of the players. They will leave everything on the floor, just like these two teams always seem to do.
The coaches will be exhausted following the game, with minds swirling at what they can add that will be new for the next time they meet and struggling with why certain aspects of the game didn’t work that night. That is the way things go when these two teams meet for their three or four games each year. This game matters. It matters to everyone involved, from the coaches to the players to the fans to basketball fans of all 3A teams this year, because it appears the state championship for 3A boys’ basketball may just run through either Marsh Valley or Snake River and they all will have to find a way to beat one or both of these teams.
Congratulations to the seniors who have played their hearts out this year for Snake River — Cole Gilbert, Kooper Keller, Connor Fitzgerald, Rylan Anderson, Keegan McCraw and Jace Mortensen.