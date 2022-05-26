BOISE – The Snake River boys’ track and field team posted a strong finish at the recent 3A state track and field championships held at Middleton High School in the Treasure Valley. The Panthers finished in third place as a team, on the strength of a pair of senior runners, Rylan Anderson and Keegan McCraw, both of whom won a pair of events for the Panthers.
The depth of Sugar-Salem proved to be too much for the other teams to handle during the meet as they posted a total of 141 points to take the title, followed by Kimberly, who posted a score of 108 points.
Snake River was third with 82 points.
Anderson won both the 400 meter dash and the 300 meter hurdles events and was on the winning medley relay team as well.
McCraw was the winner of the 1600 meter run and the 3200 meter run and also placed in the 4 X 400 meter relay.
The Panthers were also the winners of the District 5 meet the week prior, where they qualified all of their athletes to the state meet.
Following are the team scores:
Sugar-Salem 141
Kimberly 108
Snake River 82
McCall-Donnelly 51
Filer 47
The Individual event placings follow: (top three finishers plus local athletes)
100 Meters
Gatlin Bair Kimberly 10.72
Wyatt DeFord Filer 11.33
Trevon Holman Sugar-Salem 11.37
200 Meters
Gatlin Bair Kimberly 21.54
Trevon Holman Sugar-Salem 23.01
Levi Bennett Payette 23.32
400 Meters
Rylan Anderson Snake River 48.80
Jaxon Bair Kimberly 48.80
Porter Holt Sugar-Salem 50.48
Cole Gilbert Snake River 51.84 (5th)
800 Meters
Porter Holt Sugar-Salem 1:58.34
Noah Jones Snake River 1:59.50
C.G. Woiwode Teton 1:59,54
1600 Meters
Keegan McCraw Snake River 4:38.29
Grayden Devries Kimberly 4:38.42
Brigham Dalling Sugar-Salem 4:39.37
Lincoln High Snake River 4:43.44 (6th)
3200 Meters
Keegan McCraw Snake River 9:54.98
Grayden Devries Kimberly 9:56.38
Brigham Dalling Sugar-Salem 10:04.46
Lincoln High Snake River 10:10.30 (6th)
110 Meter Hurdles
Jaxon Bair Kimberly 14.29
Rylan Anderson Snake River 15.21
Caleb Davis Fruitland 15.54
300 Meter Hurdles
Rylan Anderson Snake River 40.80
Jackson Allen Buhl 41.29
Wyatt MacArthur Timberlake 41.88
4 X 100 Meter Relay
Sugar-Salem 43.61
4 X 200 Meter Relay
Filer 1:31.48
4 X 400 Meter Relay
Buhl 3:28.54
Medley Relay
Snake River 3:37.99
Shot Put
Boyd Sorensen Sugar-Salem 53-03.00
Toby Pinnock Sugar-Salem 48-03.75
Sam Weller McCall-Donnelly 48-00.00
Discus
Boyd Sorensen Sugar-Salem 163.-09
Marcus Jones Fruitland 142-09
Matyus McLain Priest River Lamanna 140-11
High Jump
Cace Lewis Payette 6-02.00
Tyson Brown Teton 6-02.00
Caleb Davis Fruitland 6-00.00
Pole Vault
Jaxon Bair Kimberly 14-00.00
Jake Lamoreaux Filer 14-00.00
Seth Rushton McCall-Donnelly 13-00.00
Long Jump
Jaxon Bair Kimberly 24-00.75
Jake Lamoreaux Filer 22-02.00
Boyd Sorensen Sugar-Salem 21-02.25
Triple Jump
Gatlin Bair Kimberly 45-07.00
Porter Sutton Marsh Valley 44-11.00
Andrew Carmon McCall-Donnelly 42-00.25