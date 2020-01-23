THOMAS – The Snake River Panther boys returned to the court on Wednesday as they hosted the South Fremont Cougars from St. Anthony.
After a battle through the first three quarters, the Panthers pulled away in the fourth quarter to post a 47-39 win over the visitors.
The win pushed the Panthers’ season record to 8-6. The Panthers have yet to play a conference game, but they are setting themselves up in good position for the start of conference play next week.
The Panthers will take the final step toward conference play when they travel to Driggs to take on the Teton Redskins today with a first tip scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Next week, the Panthers will begin conference play with a road trip to American Falls to take on the Beavers with a 7:30 p.m. tip-off. The game is scheduled for Tuesday.