BOISE – Bingham County has had a great fall as far as cross country goes. Not only did the Blackfoot boys grab the 4A title, the Snake River girls grabbed the 3A state title.
In addition, the Snake River boys finished second in the 3A classification behind the 1-2 finish of Keegan McCraw and Lincoln High.
Hopes were high for a top finish by the Panthers and they came through with flying colors, as McCraw and High easily outdistanced the competition in leading the team to their second place finish.
The pair was in a race of their own for most of the course, and High, who finished second, was some 32 seconds ahead of the third place finisher, Jack McManus of McCall-Donnelly.
All five of the Panther runners finished in the top 18 of the runners in the 3A competition, as Leo High finished 14th, Brock Goodwin 15th and Rylan Anderson finished up in 18th.
The team only finished some five points behind Sugar-Salem, who totaled 42 points to the Panthers’ 47 points in the meet. The two teams were some 70 points ahead of third place finisher Kimberly in the field of a dozen complete teams who were in attendance.
Jacoby Hammon and Tanner Fillmore also competed for Snake River and finished 34th and 46th for the Panthers. Hammon is only a freshman, while Fillmore is a senior.
With Hammon and Leo High both freshmen and returning for the Panthers, the foundation for another decent team is in place for coach Mike Kirkham to build toward the future with another outstanding cross country team in place.