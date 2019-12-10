THOMAS – The Snake River cross country team took time to honor its graduating seniors and to reflect back on the season that was where the boys’ team finished in third place at the 2019 state championships.
Led by senior Lorenzo High and his younger brother sophomore Lincoln High, the boys’ team finished third in the state but it could have been so much more had there not been some injuries along the way. It was a moment that showed just how tough it can be to maintain high standards and expectations for a whole season and how the work put in by the team and their coaches will pay off in dividends for future years. The team returns a lot of talent and strength that will be provided by the younger runners.
The girls had a pair of standouts in the final meet of the season as junior Kierra Jensen finished in 20th place with a personal best and she demonstrated that she could improve during the year, by knocking many minutes off of her best time at the start of the season until the finish and sets herself up for a strong senior season in 2020. The fact that she earned a medal on the stage of the state championships is only the beginning of what she might be able to produce in her senior season next year.
The girls’ team only graduates one senior from the top seven runners and look to make the medal stand in 2020. Senior Rachel Stokes also produced a personal best time in her final meet, just missing the medal stand and the questions will always remain of what if she had another year and the team could count on her methodical planning of a race and strategic running of a race planned out to the very second of where she should be at every point.
Coach Mike Kirkham may have put it best when he said, “I never had to worry about Rachel. She was the most strategic runner I had and she always knew what she could do and where she needed to be at every point in the race. If anything, I hope that she passed that on to the other runners and they can produce like Rachel did.”
The final thing that happened at the year-end dinner was that the team wished Kirkham one final “Happy Birthday,” a tradition that took place at least once per week because Kirkham has an aversion to telling anyone when his actual birthday is. They presented him with a birthday cake, complete with candles that could not be extinguished no matter how hard Kirkham blew on them.