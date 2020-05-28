THOMAS – It may have been a shortened season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the work and sacrifice put into the game by the senior softball and baseball players at Snake River High School won’t soon be forgotten.
The three senior boys and six senior ladies all worked hard for years to reach the culmination of their high school careers, only to have things cut short when statewide closures of schools and suspension of all spring sports came about in March.
Both teams were only able to get a single game played in a season that had brought forth so much promise and potential.
Baseball Coach Rich Dunn may have been able to phrase it best.
“I can’t tell you that any one of these seniors was going to hit .700 or smack 20 home runs this season,” Dunn said. “They brought a lot more to the game than that and that is what will live on forever in the memories of their teammates. These three seniors brought everything they had each and every day, taught their teammates what it meant to be a team and they were leaders on and off the field and that is what they will be remembered for.”
We will never know whether any of the nine seniors honored on Wednesday night will go on to be stars at the Division I level of college ball, the story of that will not be told for several years from now, but the potential was there.
The girls had a little bit of everything to offer, from pitching to moving players around the bases to situational hitting and even some power thrown in. They smacked around a pretty good Sugar-Salem team in the only game on the diamond which is always a good sign of a good team and only time would have shown what this team might have been able to accomplish.
As for the boys, they had it all, from solid pitching to hitting to defense and it was all on display in their only game played this season, a 10-0, five-inning affair against Sugar-Salem, also a good indication of what they might have accomplished this season.
“We watched during the early practices, this team grew up right in front of our eyes,” Dunn said. “We threw four pitchers in the opening game and none of them gave up a run. We hit and scored 10 runs in the game against a fairly good team and we had confidence and talent and could play anybody at any position. That is the kind of team that championships are made of and our seniors set the plate for what we could have been this season.”
The season is now over and graduation is just around the corner for these nine players honored on Wednesday evening and head softball coach Kay Martin closed things out.
“We can only look back at what might have been, but we liked our team and what they shown in our only game,” Martin said. “We have the parents and families and friends of these players for the fine young people that they have become and will be going into the future.”
Seniors on the baseball team were Bridger Wray, Siler Serr, and Kaden Martin. Senior softball players were Emma Warren, McKayleigh Wasia, Jesslynn Bishop, Tatum Cherry, Morgan Gardner, and Lizette Reyes.