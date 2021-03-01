POCATELLO – It was a do-or-die situation. Win and the Snake River Panthers earn a berth at the 2021 state boys’ 3A basketball tournament. Lose and the season was over, pack your bags up and get ready for baseball or track or golf or whatever you plan on doing in the spring.
The opponent was a familiar one in the Filer Wildcats, a team that the Panthers had already beaten twice this season, but the venue, Pocatello High School, was not. The Panthers were the heavy favorite, but they make you play these games for a reason.
The only real concern seemed to be that the Panthers had not been playing their best basketball, although against the Sugar-Salem Diggers on Thursday night, they had played better, especially in the second half, when they overcame a rally by the Diggers, sank a few long range baskets and played well inside, which is essential for the Panthers’ success and came away with a “W,” which set up this state play-in game on Saturday.
The Panthers got of to a good start, held the Wildcats in check, and rode a trio of players — Mitch Lindsay, Noah Watt and Chandler Coombs — to a win that got the Panthers back into the state tournament, where they have had so much success over the years.
Getting off to a good start was essential and that is just what the Panthers did, to the tune of a 16-6 first quarter, giving everyone in the stands a chance to take a big, deep breath. This is what the players, coaches and fans wanted and needed and they all took pause at a bit of relief. Nobody would expect that Filer would be able to come back from this start, and the Panthers were looking like the team that had held the top spot in the state’s media polls for all but one week of the poll’s life this season, several times with a unanimous vote from the sports writers in the state.
By the time the teams got to the second quarter, the Panthers had established a rhythm and with Watt stroking a couple of big three-point baskets, Coombs patrolling the inside like it was his own personal playground and Lindsay doing what he does best, making those nifty drives into the lane for a lay up or dishing off to a wide open team mate, the Panthers were rolling.
Filer did close the gap a bit in the second period, but when the teams headed to the locker room for halftime, the Panthers were still ahead by six points and there were very few in the stands who thought the Wildcats would make that big run to send them to the lead.
Snake River came out for the second half and added back the four points they had lost in the second, to re-establish the 10-point margin and from there, it was essentially just finish out the clock and start getting ready for the state tournament.
A free flowing fourth quarter followed, with the Panthers able to get some playing time for the junior varsity players who had been moved up for the district and state tournaments, the coaches relaxed and enjoyed parts of the final minutes and the team started the process of moving from play-in game mode to mentally getting ready for the state tournament. The final score would go into the books at 61-46, but many would say that it wasn’t ever that close. But then again, that is why they make you play the games.
The opponent at the state tournament is going to be the Fruitland Grizzlies, a team that always seems to be standing in the way of the Panthers and their quest for another blue trophy to add to the trophy case.
Fruitland will bring a 16-6 record to the tournament while Snake River will be 20-5, with four of those losses coming at the hands of Marsh Valley, who is one of the favorites to win the whole thing.
No matter how things turn out, it should be an interesting state tournament.
Any way you look at it, it was a good job by the Panthers and their coaches and their fans to get this job done and should be a fun week in the Treasure Valley beginning on Thursday. The Fruitland vs. Snake River game is scheduled for 5 p.m. at Columbia High School.
SNAKE RIVER 61, FILER 46
Snake River 16 10 15 20 — 61
Filer 6 14 11 15 — 46
Snake River — Mitch Lindsay 15, Noah Watt 15, Chandler Coombs 14, Cole Gilbert 4, Trey Poulter 4, Kooper Keller 4, Luke Higginson 3, Connor Fitzgerald 1, Nate Goodwin 1.
Filer — Perez 12, Tews 9, Bertao 8, Bowman 6, Gillett 5, Speirs 3, Anderson 3.