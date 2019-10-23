THOMAS – It may seem like it is getting redundant, but the Snake River Lady Panthers have captured another District 5, 3A volleyball championship.
They got a good jump on the competition as they claimed the top seed in the tournament and were allowed to host the tournament by means of claiming that top seed.
The tournament began last Saturday, and things went the Lady Panthers' way right from the start as third seed American Falls handed the Marsh Valley Eagles an unexpected loss and immediately began to chant, “We want the Panthers, we want the Panthers.” That is exactly what they got and they began play with a renewed energy and even had the Panthers on the ropes in the first game of that Saturday afternoon match.
The Lady Panthers took some time, reset themselves, and were able to take care of business, sending the Beavers back to face the Eagles once again in an elimination game scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.
The Beavers came out aggressively once again and dispatched the Eagles to set up Tuesday's finals against Snake River.
The Lady Panthers came right out and established themselves in the first game and basically sailed through the final match in straight sets. Game scores were 25-18, 25-19, and 25-17.
“The girls played well today,” head coach Shaunee Martin said. “I am so proud of them for the way that they came out and played today. They played like the champions they are.”
The Panthers were led by six aces from Tatum Cherry and two aces from Adia Goff; Abby Gilbert had 12 assists while Tatum Cherry added 11 assists; Olivia Kracl led the team with four blocks while both Adia Goff and Jayda Ward added three blocks; Shayden Garza had 10 digs as did Lillie Bouse and Olivia Kracl had 11 kills and Jordyn Gilbert added six more kills.
The Panthers will open play at the state tournament Nov. 1 in the first match of the tournament at 9 a.m. They will play the winner of District 1-2, most likely Kellogg.
Kellogg is currently 13-2 on the season and the top seed in the District 1-2 tournament. Kellogg has already advanced to the district finals and that berth will be claimed before the end of the week. The 3A state tournament will be played at a site to be determined, but will either be Coeur d'Alene, Post Falls or Lake City.