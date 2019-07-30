BLACKFOOT – The second Annual Snake River Classic Golf Tournament will be presented at the Blackfoot Municipal Golf Course Aug. 2-3.
The tournament boasts the largest added money total at the golf course with $17,000 added to the prize fund from sponsors, including Callaway. The prize fund for the tournament could get the top prize in each of the flights to approximately $2,000 per team.
The tournament will be two-man teams who will play under a scramble format on Friday and then return on Saturday to play best ball format to complete the tournament.
Friday will feature a shotgun start early in the morning so the tournament has been restricted to 72 teams. Also on Friday evening will be a catered dinner for all players and additional tickets for the dinner may be purchased for $25. The dinner will be held in the clubhouse.
Flights will be set up with a championship flight, first flight, second flight, and a seniors flight due to the entry restriction.
As of Tuesday evening, there were already 66 entries that had been confirmed, so anyone interested in playing needs to get their entry in as quickly as possible.
This tournament is sure to be one of the highlights of the golf season at Blackfoot Municipal and with the amount of the prize fund being offered, it could be a chance to cash in with a big payout.
Callaway Golf will have a representative on hand for the tournament and the company will sponsor parts of the tournament including a tee package for all participants.
For further information, contact the Blackfoot Municipal Golf Course clubhouse at (208) 785-9960 and ask to speak to Beau or Chris or any of the assistants in the clubhouse.