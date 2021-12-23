THOMAS – The Lady Panthers of Snake River High School were back in the friendly confines of their home gymnasium for a Tuesday night confrontation with the Lady Cougars of South Fremont High School.
The two teams had met back in the third game of the season in St. Anthony where the Lady Panthers put a 61-47 loss on the Lady Cougars, part of a 4-1 start for Snake River to the 2021-2022 season that has the Lady Panthers ranked in the top five of the state according to the latest state girls’ basketball media poll and setting themselves up for a good second half of the season.
The team boasts speed and a hustling defense and in all of their seven wins this year, it has been their speed and hustling defense that has been instrumental in gaining the “W’s” for the team.
On this Tuesday night, things would not be any different.
Blasting out of the gates, the Lady Panthers quickly opened up with a 10-8 lead, and then extending the lead with a 22-point second quarter to take the lead into halftime at 32-15, which allowed the Lady Panthers to get some work for the reserves and build on that all important depth for the second half of the season which begins in January.
With Reagan VanOrden scoring seven points in the first half and Riley Edlefsen adding eight points and great floor leadership, it was almost too easy for the Lady Panthers as they had the Lady Cougars confused and with a sense of loss as the teams went to the locker rooms for the intermission.
It was a time for adjustments and re-grouping which was most important for the Lady Cougars were set on cutting the lead down to a manageable number before the two teams went into the fourth quarter of play where they hoped to make a final run at the Lady Panthers.
It didn’t pan out quite that way, as the Lady Panthers were able to match basket for basket with South Fremont as the Lady Cougars could only trim a single point off the Lady Panthers’ lead in the third quarter, 13-12.
With just eight minutes left in the contest, Snake River held a 44-28 lead and it was just a matter of taking care of the ball and not letting South Fremont make a big run late in the game.
South Fremont did cut the lead down before the final buzzer sounded, but cutting seven points off a lead that big still left a lot to do and when the final buzzer did go off, the Lady Panthers held the lead at 55-46, picking up their seventh win of the year and moving their overall record to 7-3.
The Lady Panthers will carry that record forward into next week when they begin play in the South East Idaho Tournament at Skyline High School in Idaho Falls on Tuesday, Dec. 28. Time and opponent have yet to be announced.
South Fremont falls to 9-3 overall, with two of those losses coming at the hands of Snake River and they will be off for the holidays, returning to play Ririe on Jan. 4.
SOUTH FREMONT 8 7 13 18 — 46
SNAKE RIVER 10 22 12 11 — 55
Individual scoring:
South Fremont (46): Jesse Angel, 13; Brianne Bailey, 4; Addi Kile, 2; Natalie Bello, 3; Kiley Johns, 3; Brinkle, Yancy, 8; Rylie Murdoch, 14
Snake River (55): Reese Baldwin, 6; Camdyn Dunn, 3; Reagan VanOrden, 14; Casselle Howell, 7; Jackie Steadman, 1; Rylie Edlefsen, 16; Abby Gilbert, 8