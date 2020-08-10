BLACKFOOT – Several years ago, the Snake River cross country team was seeing declining numbers in their runners and despite winning every District 5 cross country meet and advancing to the state meet each year, the leadership of the team felt that something was needed to jump start the season each year.
The idea was two-fold, one was to get the summer running program going in a positive manner with more miles being logged each summer to set up the fall practices and try and get the push toward a state title going in the right direction.
Second was that something was needed to jump start the fall practices, something that the members of the team could point to and mark on their calendars and use to get the fall practices going in the right direction.
Thus the formation of the "300 mile club" and the start of Midnight Madness in August.
The "300 mile club" may have been the easiest to put forth on paper, but Midnight Madness in August may have a more lasting effect.
Two years ago, there were only two runners at Snake River that were able to log 300 miles running in the summer program. In 2019, that number grew to six runners and the tradition appeared to have been born.
This year, a year which has been ravaged by the effects of COVID-19, the Snake River Running Club has ordained 14 runners as members of the the club.
Fourteen new members in a club of runners that logged the 300 miles of running during the time of the year that most would rather be out fishing or swimming and hanging out with friends says a lot about the commitment made by these runners and where they want to take their running ability during the cross country season.
Maybe 300 miles doesn't seem like a lot to most people, but if you break it down, you can see just how important those mile are and just how hard it might be to get the miles in.
If you break the distance down, that is 30 miles per week for 10 consecutive weeks. That would be like running to Shelley and back every week, kind of like running a marathon every week plus a little. Not taking a day off other than Sundays from the first of June until the middle of August. Never missing a day because you didn't feel good or it was raining or it was too hot. That is dedication.
That is five miles every day for six days, taking Sunday off and then doing it again, and again, and again, 10 times in all. No time for injuries, no time for not feeling well, no time for vacations (or running every day when on vacation) that is what it takes to accomplish the 300 miles.
Fourteen runners were awarded special Snake River cross country jackets for their efforts, with their names embroidered on the front and their accomplishment. The top two runners actually logged 350 miles for the summer, so they did extra work.
The other thing, the Midnight Madness in August, is a practice that is held at 12:01 a.m. on the first day of recognized and legal practice for the fall sports. The team gathers for their first team meeting at 12:01, receives some encouragement and instructions before setting off on their first practice run of the year.
This year, there were 60 participants (including junior high school runners that were part of the summer program and showed up for the first fall practice). They got their instruction and expectations and then, armed with flashlights and not much else, headed off around the Blackfoot greenbelt and onto the golf course to get in their 5K run (the junior high runners went about a mile and a half) and got the first of their 10 required practices to be eligible to compete in the first fall cross country meet in less than three weeks under their belt.
This is a different group, who realizes that they have a chance to bring home not just another district title, but compete for a state title as well. They have the experience, the talent and the depth, if they can just keep to the task and keep checking off the goals they have set for themselves week by week.
It all began at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, and the first meet is coming up on Aug. 27, when the teams will be in action at the Bronco Classic, hosted by Blackfoot High School.
It won't take long to see how much the summer running will have paid off as this team knows what it will have to do to meet its goals.
There are also some individual goals that will fall along the way as several of the runners have a chance to break school records as well as achieve their team goals. They also know that the team goals are the most important and that their teamwork must come first this year.
It shall be an interesting year to watch and see the advancement of this team, that all started those weeks ago when the runners began their quest for the coveted "300 mile club." They now have the foundation built from which championships grow.