RIVERSIDE – The Firth Lady Cougars took to the road Thursday to do battle with the Snake River Lady Panthers who, despite a pair of season-opening losses, had won six games in a row, including a win over Firth on April 2.
Firth would jump out to a quick 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but Snake River bounced right back with two runs in the bottom of the first and added another run in the bottom of the second for a 3-1 lead.
That is where the game would remain until the bottom of the fourth, when Snake River would take advantage of a couple of Firth errors and some walks to plate six more tuns and take a 9-1 lead. The Panthers would eventually take the game by a final of 10-2.
Anna Larsen went the distance from the circle for the Panthers, striking out nine and getting first-pitch strikes on 22 Firth batters.
While Larsen was masterful as the pitcher, it was Tatum Cherry who did most of the damage for the Panthers at the plate.
Cherry had four hits and tossed in three runs batted in to lead the offense for Snake River. Abby Tew continued her strong play from the batter’s box as she had three runs batted in on the day to match Cherry in that category.
In winning their seventh game in a row, the Panthers set themselves up for a good run into conference play which will begin today, when American Falls comes calling for a 4 p.m. starting time.
American Falls will bring a 2-5 record to Riverside Elementary School, where Snake River plays their home games, and the Beavers and Panthers will do battle to see who will get the first lead in the Southeast Idaho Conference. The winner of the conference will get the top seed in the district tournament about three weeks from now.