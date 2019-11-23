THOMAS – The District 5, 3A all-conference football team has been announced and as expected, the roster for the team has been dominated by Snake River High School including the Coach of the Year in Jeb Harrison, the Player of the Year in the Panthers’ Ty Belnap and the Offensive Player of the Year in running back Treyton Young.
Harrison led the Panthers to an 8-3 record this season and third place in the Idaho 3A state championships.
Belnap was a two-way player for the Panthers and compiled some impressive stats for the season. On defense, he had 11 sacks, 22 tackles for loss, forced three fumbles, and blocked four punts on the year. He was also a key blocker for the Panthers’ offense and scored a 5-yard touchdown run during the season.
“He is one of the best linemen that I have ever had play for me in 18 years,” Harrison said. “He was able to get to the QB, make plays down the line of scrimmage and could block anyone.”
Young benefited from Belnap’s blocking, racking up 1,530 yards rushing and 16 rushing touchdowns, adding 25 receptions for 261 yards and a score to his line. Young finished his career as Snake River’s No. 2 rusher all-time.
“He had a great off-season, got faster and healthy, he ran extremely hard, very elusive runner,” Harrison said. “He made the most of his senior season.”
Coach of the Year: Jeb Harrison, Snake River
Player of the Year:Ty Belnap, SR
Offensive Player of the Year:Treyton Young, SR
Defensive Player of the Year: Wyatt Kearn, AF
First-team offense
QB Cole Gilbert 10 Snake River; RB Treyton Young 12 Snake River; RB Wyatt Kearn 12 American Falls; TE Jeremy Henesh 12 American Falls; WR Trey Poulter 11 Snake River; WR Dane Wissenbach 11 Marsh Valley; OL Luka Schneider 12 American Falls; OL Cooper Polatis 12 Snake River; OL Kallister Walker 12 Snake River; OL Ty Belnap 12 Snake River; OL Kameron Massey 12 Marsh Valley; K Rubi Trejo 11 Snake River.
Second-team offense
QB Hunter Roche 10 MV; RB Michael Belnap 10 MV; RB Andrew Adkins 11 AF; WR Damon Kelly 12 MV; WR Connor Ranstrom 12 SR; TE Tyler Fullmer 11 MV; OL Jayce Freeman 12 MV; OL Gavin Nash 12 SR; OL Tyger Stucki 12 AF; OL Jastin Inskeep 12 AF; OL Braxton Silcock 12 MV; K Ethan Beutler 12 AF; P Luis Cervantes 12 AF.
Honorable mention offense
Paddy Harwood AF, Mitch Lindsay SR, Tate Barker MV, Armando Garza SR, Taeson deBruijn AF, Corwin Belnap MV, Britton Bolgen AF, Kolby Cox SR, Kole Morrison MV, Hunter McQuivey MV, Carson Underwood AF, Omar Guerrero AF, Cody Hubler SR, Cody Hansen MV
First-team defense
DL Luka Schneider 12 American Falls; DL Ty Belnap 12 Snake River; DE Clayton Franz 11 Snake River; DE Drake Anderton 11 Snake River; LB Andrew Adkins 11 American Falls; LB Jake Van Orden 12 Snake River; LB Treyson Shawver 11 Snake River; LB Michael Belnap 10 Marsh Valley; FS Paddy Harwood 10 American Falls; DB Cody Anderson 12 Snake River; DB Caedyn Martin 12 Marsh Valley.
Second-team defense
DL Nick Parris 11 SR; DL Caine Teton 12 AF; DL Kameron Massey 12 MV; DL Denver Vaughan 12 MV; LB Trenton Boyer 12 AF; LB Hunter Roche 10 MV; LB Armando Garza 12 SR; LB Tate Barker 12 MV; FS Kelan Dayley 11 SR; DB Tanner Hansen 11 AF; DB Dane Wissenbach 11 MV.
Honorable mention defense
Taylor Scott SR, Jayce Freeman MV, Kyler Fullmer MV, Bridger Wray SR, Cash Jensen SR, Andrew Anderson AF, Corwin Belnap MV, Payton Howe MV, Luis Cervantes AF, Gage Palmer SR, Grant Leavitt SR