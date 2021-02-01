THOMAS – Strange things have happened during the past year, none more strange than the journey that the Snake River Lady Panthers have endured during this pandemic season of girls' basketball.
Highly ranked since the start of the season, when the Lady Panthers started the year 7-0 and won the always tough Preston Basketball Tournament with a couple of impressive victories over Utah teams, the Lady Panthers had every right to every accolade that came their way. After all, they finished second in the 2020 state tournament a year ago and returned a strong nucleus from that squad, including the 2020 state tournament MVP in Josee Steadman. Steadman had set several scoring records during the tournament and she was mentioned in all of the usual publications as a true up and coming star.
A loss to Sugar-Salem followed, but then again, who doesn't lose to the Diggers in basketball?
A second loss to Sugar-Salem left the Lady Panthers at 12-2 as they headed into the South East Idaho Conference regular season play. Just where they probably wanted to be, ready to sweep through the conference and head into tournament play.
That didn't happen and when the Lady Panthers lost to American Falls and then Marsh Valley, they found themselves at 0-2 and looking up in the standings at two teams they didn't figure would beat them along their drive to an expected berth at state.
Things were not looking great for the Lady Panthers, but in usual style, they battled back. They have since won four straight games, including rematches with both American Falls and Marsh Valley, the latest win coming on Friday night, where they had to win to claim a share of the regular season conference title and a chance at the tie-breaker to be the host and top seed for the tournament, or a loss, which would leave them in third place and having to play extended games to get that vaunted berth at the state tournament.
As luck would have it, the Lady Panthers showed up and showed up in a big way when Marsh Valley showed up on Friday for the game.
Snake River started off quickly and almost immediately established its offensive and defensive prowess as they cruised to a 49-37 win and a share of the conference title with both Marsh Valley and American Falls.
The Lady Panthers did it the way they established themselves as contenders back in November and December, with a strong outside presence and great defense.
The three ball was falling early on and the end result of the offensive and defensive pressure applied by the Lady Panthers was a quick 17-6 lead when the first quarter ended.
The Eagles of Marsh Valley were not about to quit and sent that message to start the second period, when they ran off six straight points to close to 17-12, but a quick timeout and a couple of adjustments by coach Jeff Steadman got the ship righted and the Lady Panthers went back to work.
By the end of the second period, the Lady Panthers had extended their lead to 29-15 and things could have been much worse, had a few shots fallen here or there and a single stretch of great play by Marsh Valley, where hey forced two turnovers and a couple of fouls by the Lady Panthers hadn't given the Eagles the opportunity to score eight straight points toward the end of the period kept the game relatively close. The lead, however, was never in real danger and the Lady Panthers were ready to show it.
As the buzzer sounded to end the first half, the score was 29-15 in favor of Snake River, but it could have been much worse for the Eagles.
As play began in the second half, the Lady Panthers quickly showed they were the team on this night and they extended the lead once more and started substituting players, gaining more experience for their younger players that will only make them stronger as the season is rushing toward the state tournament in only three weeks.
The lead was 15, at 41-26, when the third period came to a close and the Lady Panthers were only eight minutes away from their goal, forcing a three-way tie in the conference standings and a coin flip from deciding the top seed in the district tournament which begins today.
The fourth quarter was more about playing out the remaining time on the clock than anything else and the Lady Panthers worked on their patient offense of moving the ball around, looking for the best shot they could and converting some fast break opportunities when presented. They did that and the Eagles just could not cut into the lead Snake River had established.
When the final buzzer sounded, the Lady Panther held a 49-37 lead and forced a three-way tie for the top seed in the conference.
With the win, the Lady Panthers had earned their 16th win of the season against only four losses. They were 2-2 in conference play, matching the records of both Marsh Valley and American Falls and forcing a coin flip to decide the top seed and home court advantage throughout the tournament.
The Lady Panthers won the initial toss and were declared the top seed, leaving a second coin flip to determine home court advantage for the first round game and that toss was won by American Falls, who will host Marsh Valley on Tuesday, with the winner advancing to the semi-final game on Thursday against Snake River at the Snake River High School gymnasium at 7 p.m.
The Lady Panthers did it the hard way, but this night at least they proved they were the best team in the conference and now will try and earn a berth at the state tournament, only needing two wins to do so.