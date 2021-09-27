Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
ST. ANTHONY – The Snake River Panthers, fresh from a bye week, made the trek north to take on the South Fremont Cougars Friday in prep football action, who a week before suffered their first loss of the season to Firth.
Both teams were looking to get back on the winning side of the ledger with an important non-conference battle.
This win would go the way of the Panthers from Snake River, as they upended the Cougars by the final score of 31-21.
The Panthers were able to get their passing game going as quarterback Cole Gilbert was able to complete 7 of 11 passes for 214 yards and a touchdown, but the game was decided in the trenches where the Panthers rushed for 233 yards on 47 attempts, which allowed them to establish a 23-7 halftime lead.
From there, the Cougars had to play catch-up and they just couldn’t get anything established offensively.
“We just struggled offensively and couldn’t get anything established,” Cougar coach Chad Hill said. “We tried to change our tempo and go hurry up and we just couldn’t find a rhythm offensively all night.”
With the Panthers using the pass and run effectively, they were able to keep the ball away from the Cougars and effectively shortened the game considerably. The defense employed by the Panthers also took some of the offense away from the Cougars.
“They were able to get a good pass rush on us,” Hill said. “I think that they were able to shake Kaimen Peeblles (South Fremont’s quarterback) up early on, they got some hits on him and got a couple of sacks. Peebles got a little gun shy then and I thought that their defensive backs did a good job of getting in the pocket of our receivers.
Peebles just didn’t trust some of his reads to get open and we probably weren’t weren’t getting open as much as we have been in the past so we just ended up struggling in the passing game.”
With the loss, the Cougars are now 3-2 on the season after starting out 3-0. Snake River moves to 2-2 on the year after two straight losses to West Side and Blackfoot.
Next up for South Fremont will be a game on Friday night against Marsh Valley which will be played at South Fremont and will have a 7 p.m. kickoff.
Snake River will be right back on the road as they head to Driggs for a game against Teton on Friday night, also with a 7 p.m. kickoff.