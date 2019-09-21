GOODING – In a battle between two ranked teams, the Gooding Senators and the Snake River Panthers, that was billed as a state playoff preview, the two teams battled tooth and nail, toe to toe and when the horn sounded to end the game, the Senators held a two-point lead at 28-26.
It was a fitting contest for two teams that entered the game a combined 5-1 record during the first three weeks of the season, with the Panthers having an unblemished 3-0 record and the Senators sitting at 2-1, with their only loss to Weiser, 45-42. Weiser, by the way, sits at 4-0 for the year after beating Vale (OR) on Friday night.
These two teams will be heard from again in about five weeks when the state playoffs begin in earnest and a state title is on the line.
The two teams went back and forth the whole night before the Senators clamped down and executed late in the game to come away with the win. Snake River scored late in the game to cut Gooding’s lead to two points, but Logan Anderson deflected a pass on the two-point conversion to preserve the lead, and Gooding’s offense was able to run the clock out.
“Our offensive line took control on that last drive,” Gooding coach Cameron Andersen said.
Quarterback Shane Jennings was 15-21 passing for 183 yards and three touchdowns and added 92 yards and a score on the ground. Andrew Prince had nine catches for 106 yards and a touchdown, as Gooding improved to (3-1).
After dropping a close game to Weiser last week, Andersen said his team executed much better down the stretch this week.
“Our focus this week was to execute what we do very fundamentally,” Andersen said.
Next for the Gooding Senators will be at home against Vale (OR), while the Panthers will try and get back on the winning track against the South Fremont Cougars in St. Anthony. The Panthers’ game will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday.