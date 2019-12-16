FILER – It is never easy when you are playing on the road in high school basketball. It is even more difficult when you play two games in two days, with the second game being a matinee, so you don’t even get the full day of rest that you might normally get on back-to-back games.
That is what jumped up and bit the Snake River Lady Panthers on Saturday, following a Friday night game as the team was on the road to Buhl and Filer.
Filer took full advantage of the Lady Panthers and their bit of fatigue in outscoring the visitors by 20 points in the second half of a 60-37 final.
The Lady Panthers had led at halftime by four points, 25-21.
“We didn’t play very disciplined in the second half today,” Snake River coach Jeff Steadman said. “I think Filer made 17 foul shots or so. We put them on the line way too much.”
It is never easy when you aren’t playing well and then you make the kind of mistakes on both ends of the floor that the Lady Panthers were making. There were a number of unforced errors, bad passes and turnovers, and they compound the problem by not being able to convert baskets on the offensive end.
The Lady Panthers will be back at home for a Wednesday evening game against Sugar-Salem with a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.
Josee Steadman was the only Lady Panther in double figures as she picked up 15 points for the second day in a row.
FILER 60, SNAKE RIVER 37
Snake River 10 11 9 7 — 37
Filer 19 6 15 21 — 60
Snake River — Olivia Kracl 3, Adia Goff 4, Josee Steadman 15, Sage Stimpson 2, Tatum Cherry 2, Abby Gilbert 2, Jordyn Gilbert 9.
Filer — Snyder 11, Monson 13, Hald 4, Smothers 4, Fisher 13, Jones 15.