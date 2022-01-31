THOMAS – It can be plainly said that when it comes to athletics, Snake River and Marsh Valley do not like each other very much.
On Friday night, that was the match-up for the Snake River Lady Panthers as they closed out the regular season and prepared for the District 5, 3A girls' basketball tournament and on the line would be the top seed with the District 5 berth to the 3A state tournament, which begins Feb. 17 in the Treasure Valley.
The Lady Panthers have been in the midst of a very good season thus far, posting a 16-4 record and holding down the number two spot in the state media poll. Two of the four losses have been to Sugar-Salem, the top-ranked team in the state, which only makes the record look that much better.
With the new MaxPreps RPI system determining the seeding for state, each and every win carries more weight than ever before.
The Lady Panthers showed that right from the beginning. They were diving for loose balls, pressing the action with their speed and outside shooting and showing that the game meant more than just celebrating the two seniors on the squad, Reagan VanOrden and Casselle Howell, who have been playing at Snake River for four years and putting out the effort each and every night.
The defense was in fine form on Friday night and they were scrambling for everything like they were playing for a state title. The results of the opening quarter showed exactly that, as Snake River rolled to a 17-3 lead and never looked back in the contest. The early scoring came from Riley Edlefsen and Abby Gilbert, who had 10 and 5 points in that opening quarter, but VanOrden and Howell would let their presence be known in other ways as the game continued.
The second quarter was more of the same, with Howell rebounding and starting fast breaks and disrupting the Eagle offense with timely steals and stops. VanOrden started driving to the basket and scoring as the Lady Panthers continued to build on the lead and by halftime, Snake River had bolted to a 36-10 lead and they didn't look like they were going to slow down one iota in this game.
The third quarter brought more of the same, as the Lady Panthers were running a fast break drill at times and it was up to the Eagles and their three-point shooting to try and slow the Snake River quintet from totally running away with things.
The end of the third quarter showed the Lady Panthers ahead in the contest by a score of 53-24 and it was a case of just how many points the Lady Panthers wanted to score.
Finally, after exhausting the seven varsity members of the Lady Panthers, the junior varsity call-ups began to get their chance on the floor and it really didn't make any difference. The score kept mounting in favor of Snake River and the Marsh Valley ladies had no control of the outcome.
By the game's end, the score had climbed to 69 for Snake River and 35 for Marsh Valley and the Lady Panthers were on their way to the top seed in the district tournament and the hosting responsibilities that go along with it. That tournament is expected to begin on Tuesday, when Marsh Valley hosts American Falls and Snake River will see their first action on Thursday when they will host the winner between Marsh Valley and American Falls in a 7 p.m. tip-off.
MARSH VALLEY 3 7 14 11 -- 35
SNAKE RIVER 17 19 16 16 -- 69
Individual scoring
Marsh Valley (35): Sophie Hadley, 8; Camr Campbell, 13; Cami Harris, 2; Maycee Lunt, 2; Hayley Bennett, 6; Sarah Sutton, 4
Snake River (69): Reese Baldwin, 6; Camdyn Dunn, 10; Reagan VanOrden, 10; Caselle Howell, 7; Jackie Steadman, 2; Rylie Edlefsen, 17; Abby Gilbert, 15; Taylee Carlson, 2