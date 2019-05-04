RIVERSIDE – The Snake River Lady Panthers only needed a five-inning game on Saturday to claim a spot in the District 5, 3A softball tournament finals.
The Panthers scored three runs in each of the first four innings and, despite a late fifth inning score by Marsh Valley, dominated the contest and won by a final of 12-1.
The Lady Panthers have been on a roll of late, and the game was simply a continuation of the dominance that they have shown in conference play all season long.
It was the usual cast of characters that led the Panthers on Saturday, as they sent out senior pitcher Anna Larsen to the pitcher’s circle and she responded much the same way that she has all season.
Larsen threw a complete game four-hitter and just missed a shutout, when Marsh Valley was able to push a run across the plate in the top of the fifth inning. It wasn’t enough to extend the game another inning, as the Panthers had already established enough of a lead to have the game called due to the 10-run mercy rule.
Offensively, it has become the Tatum Cherry and Abby Tew show in the past several games.
Cherry led the team in this one with three hits and three runs batted in. Abby Tew and Tael Elordi would add two runs batted in each as the Panthers were able to extend their conference winning streak to five games.
The Panthers scored all of their runs in the first four innings, but only had seven hits. The Eagles helped the Panthers’ cause by committing four errors in the game, all of them contributing to the Panthers’ offense.
The Saturday win puts the Panthers in the finals of the tournament, with a state tournament bid on the line which will belong to Snake River with only one more win.
That game is scheduled for Monday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. at Riverside Elementary School and the Panthers will take on the winner between Marsh Valley and American Falls who will play at 1:30 p.m.