BOISE – When the Snake River Panthers look back on the 2021-22 boys’ basketball season, there will be a couple of glaring things that will stand out about the year.
They had a great season, compiling a record of 22-8, a great year by most schools’ standards. They were able to keep a high RPI rating with MaxPreps — so high that they were seeded number three in the state going into the state tournament.
Of their eight losses, five of them came to the same team, Marsh Valley, who was their district champion and who was the top seed going into the state tournament.
They also did this with a sophomore and a freshman in their starting lineup and a host of sophomores waiting in the wings for their turn at varsity ball next season.
Marsh Valley was the defending state champion from a year ago and will be graduating the majority of their team this spring.
The other teams on the schedule who posted wins against Snake River were Kimberly and Sugar-Salem, both of whom they avenged the loss to in the regular season, and McCall-Donnelly, who they lost to in the team’s overtime game in the semifinals at state.
When the Panthers fix those problems, they will have taken care of business for next season in a big way. It also doesn’t hurt to mention that Kimberly was the state champion, McCall-Donnelly was second, and Marsh Valley was third at state. Those are the three teams that the Panthers fell to during the season.
It was a pretty darn good year when you look at things from that perspective.
To start the week at the state tournament, the Panthers faced off against Homedale, the second place team from the Southern Idaho Conference and District 3.
The Panthers controlled the game for most of the night before giving up the lead in the fourth quarter and then coming back to force an overtime and then a second overtime in the opening round of play.
Freshman Marcus Coombs led the Panthers with 13 points in the win over the Trojans, backed by nine points each from Luke Higginson and Cole Gilbert as the Panthers moved on to the second round and the semifinals of the tournament.
Friday’s game brought in second-seeded McCall-Donnelly, the team that downed the Panthers a year ago and featured a top player in the state in DJ Green just one year earlier.
The biggest challenge for the Panthers would be to handle Green and keep him from carrying his team to a win in the same manner he did a year earlier.
Green is on a lot of watch lists around the state and will likely land a Division I scholarship before he graduates this spring simply because he is a talent and has the ability to carry a team to a win.
The Panthers controlled a lot of what Green tried to do, especially in the early going, as Snake River would lead through three quarters of play by the score of 32-27 and seemingly was in control of the game.
That all changed in the fourth quarter as Green started controlling the action. He had the ball and the offense in his hands and he repeatedly drove to the basket where he was either fouled and sent to the free throw line for a pair of shots or made the basket and was fouled, sending him to the free throw line for one shot. It didn’t matter which result the Vandals would get, it was positive for McCall-Donnelly and not so good for Snake River.
Green is one of those athletes that can take a game over and in essence will his teammates to victory and this game was an example of how he can do it. For the game, Green scored 30 points and it wasn’t nearly as much as how many points he scored, but the manner in which he did it.
Green was eight of 18 from the field, which a team can usually weather. Where Green made his impact was at the free throw line, where he was a perfect 13 of 13 and that is what doomed the Panthers in this game as they were only able to complete 14 of 28 for the game. Two additional free throws by Snake River would have led to another overtime period, three additional would have won the game. For the game, McCall-Donnelly completed 19 of 24 free throws.
In any case, the Panthers dropped the game and moved to the third place contest, where they were to face Marsh Valley for the fifth time this season, not something anyone would have wanted to do in any circumstance.
Marsh Valley began the game on a dream run. While the Panthers were struggling to score and shooting only 33% from the field, Marsh Valley was hitting 54% from the field on their way to a 32-17 first half lead. What was amazing is that the Panthers were outplaying the Eagles in almost every other category on the stat sheet except the scoreboard.
The Panthers had more rebounds and blocks, but the shooting percentage and the turnovers are where the game was lost against Marsh Valley. Snake River had 16 turnovers in the game to only seven for Marsh Valley and you just can’t give a good team that many extra chances in a game or they are going to beat you.
The Panthers did not quit, and they did cut the lead by a measurable amount, especially in the second half, but at the crucial times when a basket might have made the difference, one could not be found, and the Eagles made the Panthers pay for not finishing what they may have started with their comeback.
Cutting the once 18-point lead down to four and getting possession of the ball with a chance to cut the lead to two or even one point, a turnover cost the Panthers and the Eagles took full advantage of it with a bucket on the other end and then the Panthers were forced to foul and the Eagles made just enough to extend the lead toward the end of the game.
It all finished up with Marsh Valley hoisting the third place trophy high in the air following a 45-36 final score while the Panthers walked out of the gymnasium amid all of the celebration.
The Panthers will be back and they will come back strong. They have two starters who will return in Higginson and Coombs, a sophomore and a freshman, and a host of sophomores with talent coming in from the JV squad that will help. These players will, no doubt, be hungry for their chance at a state title, we all just have to wait until next season to get the chance to see them all play.