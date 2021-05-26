TWIN FALLS – The 3A state golf tournament has released results of the eight teams that participated in the tournament held a week ago in Twin Falls.
Finishing first was the team from Kellogg, which totaled 656 strokes in the two-day tournament and was comprised of teams of five players.
Kellogg had the number one and number four players in the tournament on their team in Stephen Paul and Archi Rauenhorst.
Paul was able to card a two-day total of 147 with scores of 73 and 74 on the par 72 layout.
Finishing in second in the team event, just a couple of strokes behind Kellogg, was Kimberly, who posted a score of 658 for the event. Their team leader finished in seventh in the individual portion of the tournament in Toby Heider, while teammate Jameson Harper finished eighth. A third member of the team, Hank Hopkins, finished in 10th place.
Snake River, which was the district champion of District 5, finished in fifth place with a score of 758 and was led by Noah Watt, who carded a 159, good enough for a tie for eighth in the individual standings.
Team Order of Finish:
Kellogg 656
Kimberly 658
McCall Donnelly 722
Buhl 755
Snake River 758
Pries River Lamanna 760
Fruitland 764
Individual scoring
Stephen Paul 147
Carter Williams 149
Lucas Rynearson 151
Archie Rauenhorst 153
Dathan Oye 153
On the girls’ side of things, Bonners Ferry proved to be best with a team score of 756. Finishing in second was Kimberly who had a score of 793 and third was Buhl with a score of 843.
As far as individuals go, it was Reece Garry of Kimberly who was the medalist with a two-day total of 160. In second was Braylyn Bayer of Bonners Ferry with a score of 166 and third was Tea Uranga, an individual who carded a two-day total of 167.
Team Order of Finish:
Bonners Ferry 756
Kimberly 793
Buhl 843
Kellogg 942
Weiser 972
Individual Scoring
Reece Garey 160
Braylyn Bayer 166
Tea Urana 167
Reina Elkin 175
Avery Boyer 179