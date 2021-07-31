BLACKFOOT — The third annual Snake River Fun Run, presented by the Snake River High School Cross Country team, was held on Friday morning and drew around 60 runners, including some from Blackfoot High School.
The course was around some of the ponds at the Rose Pond area and was set at 5K with an optional 2.5 K course set up for junior high and younger runners.
The different classes of runners were varsity, junior varsity, and junior high and there were some medals presented to the top finishers.
The annual fun run is a culmination of the summer running program for athletes of all sports to help prepare for fall and winter sports and to target some of the runners from the cross country teams as they begin preparation for the fall activities.
“We are really happy with the way that some of our kids have grabbed this opportunity to keep improving and to get ready for the fall cross country season,” coach Mike Kirkham said. “We have found over the past couple of years that we are better prepared for cross country when the kids run in the summer and this is one of the things that we do to reward them for their commitment and dedication to running.”
The runners gathered at 7 a.m. and the three runs were completed before the eight o’clock hour. The event is already being scheduled for the last Saturday of July for 2022.
No entry fees are charged and everyone is welcome to join in the fun and get to running in the near future.
Running has been proven to help all of those athletes who are preparing for other sports as well, including soccer, football, basketball, volleyball and wrestling. Everyone is welcome to join in and attend one of the running programs being sponsored by the various schools in the area.
The top three finishers for the boys were Eli Gregory and Matt Thomas of Blackfoot High School and Keegan McCraw of Snake River. All three crossed the finish line within a couple of minutes of each other with time in the low 20-minute mark for the 5K distance.
For further information, contact Mike Kirkham, head track and cross country coach at Snake River High School.