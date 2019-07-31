THOMAS – Snake River High School wrapped up its summer workout schedule Wednesday for cross country with a timed Fun Run which will give the athletes a chance to see where they stand as they get ready for the 2019 fall season.
They have been competing and running for most of the summer, and part of that is their new annual challenge to accumulate and log 300 miles before the season gets under way on Aug. 29 when they are scheduled to compete in the Bronco Classic in Blackfoot.
The intent of head coach Mike Kirkham was to get the runners off their couches and outdoors for some serious training, six days per week. Some of the workouts have been with guidance provided by assistant coach Emily Jones, and some was coordinated through the coaching staff and done at the runner’s own discretion.
Five of the athletes have already completed the challenge to reach the 300 mile goal and there are at least another group of five who have a great chance to accomplish that feat.
Some of the group are pushing on towards the 400 mile plateau and show no signs of slowing down.
“What these kids have accomplished this summer is pretty astounding,” Kirkham said. “For some of them, it has been a real challenge and they have come from a non-running background, accepted the challenge, and been successful. That is what this program is getting to be about.”
The core of the group, some 28 runners strong, which includes some junior high runners as well as those who are expected to compete on the varsity level this fall, were broken down into four groups of runners, keeping each of the “teams” as equal and competitive as possible.
Two of the groups, the Black and the Purple, were comprised of both boys and girls, but all eligible to compete at the high school level.
The other two groups, labeled as the White and Yellow teams, were comprised of junior high runners.
The Black and Purple teams were sent off on a 5K run, which is the distance that they will compete at in the varsity meets upcoming. The White and Yellow teams were sent on a 3K course and both sets of runners were timed, just so they would have a good indication of where they stand as they head into the season in just a few short weeks. It would also give the runners a chance to measure where they are at this time of the summer as opposed to when they started the summer running program.
As far as scoring goes, the teams were awarded points toward determining the winner, just like the scoring in a regular varsity meet.
In this instance, the Black team beat the Purple team by a score of 25-30.
The top three finishers in the varsity group were Lorenzo High, Rylan Anderson and Lincoln High, pretty much as they figured they would be according to the way that the coaches have assembled the teams.
Nearly everyone involved agreed that this Fun Run was well designed and places the runners several weeks ahead of where they were a year ago.
“These runners have met and exceeded a lot of the goals they set for themselves at the start of the summer,” Kirkham said. “I would think that we might be as much as three weeks ahead of where we were a year ago and now it is up to the runners to take this forward on their their own and become the champions that we all know they are.”
The cross country team and all athletic teams from the area will enter a 10-day “no contact” period where varsity coaches are not supposed to be in contact with any varsity eligible players until the fall practice period begins on either Aug. 11 or 12 depending on the sport.
Fall practice for the Snake River cross country team will begin on Monday, Aug. 11, at 12:01 a.m. in their annual Midnight Run on the Blackfoot greenbelt along the Snake River.