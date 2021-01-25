THOMAS – After the Beavers of American Falls took down the Lady Panthers of Snake River, there was plenty of blame to go around.
In the rematch, the Lady Panthers went back to some basics and improved their overall play with some things they had been working on, but the bottom line is that the defense was better, the rebounding was better, and the turnovers were better -- the three big things that determine more wins and losses than anything else in basketball.
"The girls came ready to play tonight," Snake River coach Jeff Steadman said. "The stuff we've been trying to work on, we were able to get in the game. When they pressured us the first game, we just turned the ball over too many times, and this time we were able to cut down on the turnovers."
While the first quarter did not go in the Lady Panthers' favor, they kept things close enough that when they did make some adjustments, things were able to flow Snake River's way.
The first quarter ended up 9-7 in the Beavers' favor, mainly because of some easy shots that didn't go Snake River's way. No matter how much you depend on the three-point shot for a lot of your offense, you still need to make the layups for the entire offense to be productive. That happened a lot more in Saturday's game than it did the first time these two teams played. Defense also came to the front in Saturday's game as the Lady Panthers were able to hold the Beavers to single digit scoring in each of the four quarters, that proved to be a huge difference in the outcome Saturday night.
By halftime, the Lady Panthers had gone ahead of American Falls by a score of 22-17, and they just built it on from there.
With the adjustments made at halftime, it only got better for Snake River, who looked more like the team that had won 13 games rather than the one who had lost four of the last seven and looked very vulnerable against American Falls the first time around.
With the offense flowing much more fluidly and more players getting involved in the game, the Lady Panthers looked much better than they had in the previous couple of meetings with conference opponents. That will be key as the team goes forward from here and sets itself up for the District 5, 3A tournament in a couple of weeks.
With the offense outscoring the Beavers 24-17 in the second half, the Lady Panthers were able to close out the game in fine fashion and will now prepare for their next to last non-conference game of the year when they play at South Fremont on Tuesday. Game time is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. as the Lady Panthers make the trip to St. Anthony.
With the win, the Lady Panthers are now 14-4 on the season and 1-2 in conference play with the Marsh Valley Eagles coming to town for Senior Night and the final conference game of the year on Friday. Game time is slated for 7:30 p.m.
SNAKE RIVER 46, AMERICAN FALLS 34
American Falls 9 8 8 9 — 34
Snake River 7 15 14 10 — 46
American Falls — Barclay 12, Bell 11, Long 6, Grigg 3, Fehringer 2.
Snake River — Josee Steadman 19, Raegan VanOrden 12, Adia Goff 8, Abby Gilbert 1, Riley Edlefsen 2, Caselle Howell 5.