THOMAS – The Snake River High School Panthers have a penchant for winning, so much so, that they won six district titles during the abbreviated 2019-2020 athletic season and finished second in the state in both girls' basketball and wrestling at the Idaho state championships.
District championships in football, volleyball, boys' cross country, girls' cross country, boys' basketball and girls' basketball led the way for the Panthers and wrestling stepped up at the state tournament to come home with hardware as well, making the Panthers one of the schools that so many others envy each and every year.
On Wednesday, the Panthers were the recipient of the annual Sports Award for the best Athletic Teams in the coverage area of the Idaho State Journal and the award was presented to Athletic Director Robert Coombs at the high school.
“We just have a special group of kids at Snake River,” Coombs said. “They are all very competitive, they work hard and work to better themselves and the programs they are associated with. We also have a good group of coaches that work hard with the kids and they all like to win. This is a great day to be a Panther.”
The Snake River kids just seem to have a little bit extra when they step onto the field or court to play a sport and it really doesn't matter which sport it is.
They make things fun and yet they have that little bit extra coming down the stretch when the game is on the line.
“You can always find some kids in the weight room working out or on the track running, trying to get better,” Coombs said. “The community is also very much involved with their fundraising and getting the kids involved at an early age to help out the programs. If we need something, there is always someone who steps up and helps out wherever they can.”
One of the things that helps the Panthers excel on the field year in and year out is the consistency in coaching that the programs have.
Of the thirteen or fourteen programs that Snake River sponsors each year, this past season only had one new head coach and that was in Girls Soccer this past season and there is only one head coaching position that is expected to change for next year, when football coach Jeb Harrison will take over golf in the spring. That kind of consistency is huge when building a winning program each and every year.
“We have to thank all of the coaches for their hard work and their desire to win,” Coombs said. “That translates to the kids wanting to win as well. Coaching is huge at Snake River and we have a great bunch of coaches here.”
Congratulations to Snake River for their great season.