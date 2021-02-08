THOMAS – There are three pretty good girls’ basketball teams in the South East Idaho Conference this year. Only one of them is ranked in the top five teams in the 3A classification, but the mere fact that the three tied for the top spot in the conference in the regular season and they had all taken turns beating each other in the past month should give evidence to that fact.
Then when you consider that they have already taken turns beating each other in the district tournament, including an eye-opening win by Marsh Valley over Snake River in the tournament on the Lady Panthers’ home floor, it should have sent out alarms that this was anyone’s tournament, even though the Lady Panthers have already won 18 games this season and are the defending runners-up from last year’s state tournament. This conference is loaded, no doubt about it, and one of the teams is going to be staying home this year from the state tournament.
The Snake River Lady Panthers have gotten the majority of the headlines this year, and rightfully so. They returned all-state player Josee Steadman to the lineup, just a year removed from setting three scoring records at last year’s state tournament. Steadman has already signed a letter of intent to attend Colorado Mesa Univeristy in Grand Junction and if anything has enhanced her reputation with her play this season.
Just a week ago, on senior night no less, Steadman took an inbounds pass, took one step backwards and launched one of her trademark three-point shots that hit nothing but the bottom of the net to give the Lady Panthers a regular season ending win over West Jefferson.
Late last week it was American Falls who was the opponent and this time it was in an elimination game in the District 5 tournament.
This time it was as time was winding down in the third period and the Lady Panthers needed a score in the worst way. The inbounds pass came in to Steadman from midcourt. Steadman was wide open as she turned and shot. Again, the ball hit nothing but the bottom of the net and Snake River came away with a50-43 win.
“We set a pick, and they were scared of the inside, so they left her wide open,” Panther coach Jeff Steadman said. “They were face guarding her one-on-one, so we set a down pick for her and she got open. ... I don’t think, from that point on, the momentum ever swung back to American Falls.”
Steadman’s shot gave Snake River a 39-34 lead at the end of a tense third quarter and, combined with the Panthers scoring the first three points of the fourth, was just enough for them to hold off American Falls.
The win pushes Snake River into another chance at Marsh Valley who had downed the Lady Panthers and forced them into the elimination game against American Falls. That rematch was on Monday 8 at Marsh Valley. With a Marsh Valley win, they will be the district champion and earn a berth at the state tournament. With a Snake River win, there will be yet another game on Tuesday at Snake River with the winner being the district champion and the loser earning a spot in a play-in game to the state tournament.
SNAKE RIVER 50, AMERICAN FALLS 43
American Falls 10 14 10 9 — 43
Snake River 12 14 13 11 — 50
American Falls — McKenzie Long 16, Bell 10, Adair 7, Raquel Fehringer 6, Hall 2, Barclay 2.
Snake River — Josee Steadman 19, Riley Edlefsen 16, Adia Goff 9, Raegan VanOrden 2, Casselle Howell 2, Abby Gilbert 2.