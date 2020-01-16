THOMAS – The Snake River High School wrestling team flexed its muscles a bit on Wednesday night at they were able to take down conference foe American Falls in a dual match by the final score of 46-39.
The match featured a total of 12 pins or forfeits in the 15 bouts. Two of the other three matches were technical falls as well, accounting for the high team scores.
Both teams won bouts by their heralded wrestlers as grapplers like Tate Benson and Ty Belnap of Snake River both posted pins on the night.
Both teams will be in action this weekend in the prestigious Tiger-Grizz Tournament on Friday and Saturday in Idaho Falls.
98 — Grayson Williams (American Falls) over Daxton Jones (Snake River) (Fall 2:59).
106 — Cooper Evans (American Falls) over Unknown (For.).
113 — Gus Carter (Snake River) over Adrian Angulo (American Falls) (Fall 1:18).
120 — Brayden Anderson (Snake River) over Jimmy Vasquez (American Falls) (Fall 0:45).
126 — Emilio Caldera (Snake River) over Wrendon Osborne (American Falls) (TF 18-2 4:36).
132 — Tanner Hansen (American Falls) over Edurson Wescott (Snake River) (Fall 0:42).
138 — Kolten Carter (Snake River) over Colby Permann (American Falls) (TF 16-0 3:52).
145 — Kyle Richardson (Snake River) over Isac Avalos (American Falls) (Fall 1:33).
152 — Tate Benson (Snake River) over Jose Cervantes (American Falls) (Fall 1:40).
160 — Alfredo Flores (American Falls) over Tilden Polatis (Snake River) (Fall 0:35)
170 — Andrew Adkins (American Falls) over Marcus Mortensen (Snake River) (Dec 11-10).
182 — Drake Anderton (Snake River) over Jesus Correa (American Falls) (Fall 1:34).
195 — Jordan Stucki (American Falls) over Kade England (Snake River) (Fall 2:23).
220 — Wyatt Kearn (American Falls) over Nicholas Parris (Snake River) (Fall 0:23).
285 — Ty Belnap (Snake River) over Juan Rosales (American Falls) (Fall 1:09).