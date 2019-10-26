THOMAS – It has been a great year for memories for the Snake River Panthers in 2019. So much better than things a year ago. This year has been more like things are supposed to be in Panther nation, winning does indeed cure all ailments that affect sports fans.
Aside from a two-point loss to highly regarded Gooding and a six-point loss at Teton in a blinding snowstorm, this year has been just about perfect.
It has been a return to football the way it is supposed to be played in Snake River. A fast moving, aggressive offense and a hustling, gambling and speedy defense have brought yet another conference title to the trophy case at Snake River and has fans talking about a possible state title in a few weeks.
The victim on Friday night was the Preston Indians, from the 4A Great Basin Conference, and they were supposed to give the Panthers a fight on Friday night.
The Panthers took the fight away from the Indians early in the game as they were able to go to their strength, the running game, and it was more than fruitful, especially with senior Treyton Young leading the way.
Young was his usual self, using an assortment of moves, shifts, and flat out speed to get into the end zone and simply will his team to another win on the season.
Just a week away from being most valuable player in the annual Armed Forces Appreciation Bowl, where Young rushed for over 200 yards, he was right back at it, with well over 100 yards rushing in leading the Panthers past the Indians, who are in the playoffs next week.
All told, if American Falls manages to make the 3A playoffs this year, every one of the Panthers’ opponents will be in the playoffs this year, in one of three classifications.
The Panthers will get a much-needed week off this week, before the 3A field is re-set and re-seeded and things will get underway in two weeks’ time.