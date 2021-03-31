THOMAS – Snake River Lady Panther pitcher Lyndsie Larsen had things going her way early on in Snake River’s game with South Fremont. The Lady Panther offense was showing her the way to the win as well, as they had scored nine runs behind the tall righthanded fireballer.
It only took one pitch to change everyone’s mind about the game and how well Larsen had been throwing, a fastball down the middle that South Fremont’s Brinlei Gould sent over the left centerfield fence for a two-run shot that took away Larsen’s shutout and sterling pitching performance. The Lady Panthers still won the game by the final of 9-2, but the glitter of the shutout was gone and the feeling of invincibility of the Lady Panthers came crashing down with the home run.
Not to take anything away from Larsen and the solid performance that she put forth on Tuesday afternoon. All Larsen did was pitch a complete game, striking out 10 batters while walking three and only giving up five hits on the day. While it may not have been spectacular, it was still pretty good and got the Lady Panthers back on the winning track following a loss to 2A Firth.
And they did it with all of their youth coming through at the plate. Maecie White, Jordynne Austin, Lyndsie Larsen, and Caselle Howell all collected multiple hits on the afternoon, with White going three for three on the day. The Lady Panthers were also very aggressive on the base paths for the afternoon as they collected seven steals on the day. White, Hailee Nash and Hailee Leavitt all had two steals to lead the way.
With the win, the Lady Panthers move their season record to 3-2 and will have a week off before a rematch with the Cougars on Tuesday, April 6 in St. Anthony.
SOUTH FREMONT 000 002 0XX — 2 5 0
SNAKE RIVER 141 030 XXX — 9 12 0
South Fremont
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Nicole Powell 3 1 1 0 0 1
Kinley Geisler 2 0 0 0 0 2
Brynlei Gould 3 1 2 2 0 0
Tsylyn Cordingly 3 0 0 0 0 0
Mallory Tews 3 0 0 0 0 3
Harlee Mupin 3 0 0 0 0 1
Brynn Hamond 1 0 1 0 2 0
Haylie Angel 2 0 1 0 1 1
Kate Webster 1 0 0 0 0 1
Kallie Johnson 2 0 0 0 0 1
Totals 23 2 5 2 3 10
Batting HR: Brynlei Gould
TB: Nicole Powell, Brynlei Gould 5, Brynn Hamond, Haylie Angel
RBI: Brynlei Gould 2
SAC: Kinley Geisler
SB: Brynn Hamond
TotalsTeam QAB: 11 (40.74%)
Nicole Powell, Kinley Geisler 2, Brynlei Gould, Mallory Tews 2, Brynn Hamond 3, Haylie Angel 2
Team LOB: 4
Snake River
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Caselle Howell 2 2 2 1 1 0
Maecie White 3 1 3 3 0 0
Halle Leavitt 3 1 1 1 0 1
Lyndsie Larsen 4 0 2 2 0 1
Addie Campbell 3 0 0 0 0 1
Hailee Nash 0 1 0 0 1 0
Ashlynn Wright 4 0 1 0 0 1
Jordynne Austin 2 2 2 0 1 0
Carly Phillips 2 1 0 0 2 1
Cadence Bishop 2 1 1 0 1 0
Cassidy Lillya — — — — — -
Kamri Later — — — — — -
Ellie Thomas — — — — — -
Totals 25 9 12 7 6 5
Batting 2B: Lyndsie Larsen 2, Caselle Howell 2, Jordynne Austin
TB: Lyndsie Larsen 4, Halle Leavitt, Caselle Howell 4, Maecie White 3, Ashlynn Wright, Cadence Bishop, Jordynne Austin 3
RBI: Lyndsie Larsen 2, Halle Leavitt, Caselle Howell, Maecie White 3
SAC: Maecie White
FC: Lyndsie Larsen
HBP: Halle Leavitt, Caselle Howell, Jordynne Austin
SB: Halle Leavitt 2, Maecie White 2, Hailee Nash 2, Carly Phillips
CS: Maecie White, Ashlynn Wright
PIK: Jordynne Austin
TotalsTeam QAB: 24 (68.57%)
Lyndsie Larsen 3, Halle Leavitt 2, Caselle Howell 3, Maecie White 4, Ashlynn Wright 2, Addie Campbell 2, Cadence Bishop 2, Jordynne Austin 2, Hailee Nash, Carly Phillips 3
Team LOB: 8FieldingDP: Addie Campbell, Jordynne Austin
South Fremont
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Haylie Angel 5.2 129 .566 12 9 9 5 6 0
Kinley Geisler 0.1 2 .500 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 6.0 131 .565 12 9 9 5 6 0
Pitching L Haylie Angel HBP: Haylie Angel 3
WP: Haylie Angel 3
Pitches-Strikes: Kinley Geisler 2-1, Haylie Angel 129-73
Groundouts-Flyouts: Kinley Geisler 0-0, Haylie Angel 5-3
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Kinley Geisler 0-1, Haylie Angel 21-34
Snake Rivermore stats
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Lyndsie Larsen 7.0 97 .691 5 2 2 10 3 1
Totals 7.0 97 .691 5 2 2 10 3 1
Pitching W Lyndsie Larsen WP: Lyndsie Larsen
Pitches-Strikes: Lyndsie Larsen 97-67
Groundouts-Flyouts: Lyndsie Larsen 6-3
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Lyndsie Larsen 22-27
Stats provided by Game Changer