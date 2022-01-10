THOMAS – The Lady Panthers of Snake River have been flying high this season. Already with 11 wins on the season and yet to begin play in the South East Conference, the Lady Panthers have probably exceeded a lot of fans’ expectations for “Life After Josee Steadman.”
The Lady Panthers are just fine, thank you very much, and all they have left to do in this portion of the regular season is to wrap up the regular season of the conference play, securing the top seed, and then waltz their way through the district tournament and earn their berth at the state tournament coming up in February.
Somebody forgot to tell the Lady Bulldogs of Kimberly that was what was expected as they showed up for a Saturday matinee at Snake River High School’s gymnasium with an upset on their mind and they just almost pulled it off.
It wasn’t so much that the Lady Bulldogs outplayed the Lady Panthers as it was the Lady Panthers kept the Lady Bulldogs in the game pretty much for the entire contest.
A big part of that was missed free throws by the Lady Panthers.
“We only made 14 of 34 free throws today,” Snake River coach Jeff Steadman said as he left the floor. “We have to shoot better than that or somebody will steal a game from us. That just isn’t acceptable.”
Most of those free throws came down the stretch, when the Lady Panthers were trying to seal the win and had control of the game for the most part. The Lady Bulldogs were just tenacious enough, made enough three-pointers and kept the Lady Panthers from sealing the win until the final seconds, and even then, Kimberly had a chance to win as they were trailing by a single point and had the ball following another miss at the free throw line by Snake River.
Time simply ran out on Kimberly in the attempt at stealing a road victory away from Snake River.
That all being said, a win is a win and the Snake River Lady Panthers have moved to 11-4 on the season with the 47-46 win over Kimberly. All anyone will remember a month from now is that they won the game, not how they won it.
Next up for Snake River will be a Tuesday evening game against Soda Springs at Soda with a 7 p.m. tip-off. After that, it will all be conference action to finish off the regular season with two games each against American Falls and Marsh Valley. Those four game will decide district seeding the following week.
SNAKE RIVER 9 11 14 12 — 47
Individual scoring
Snake River (47): Reagan VanOrden, 17; Caselle Howell, 5; Abby Gilbert, 8; Reese Baldwin, 3; Camdyn Dunn, 5; Rylie Edlefsen, 9
Kimberly (46): Maysi Bright, 7; Shelby Moeller, 3; Kelsy Stanger, 6; Emily Hanchey, 2; Reece Garey, 4; Mekell Wright, 18; Macy Dille, 6