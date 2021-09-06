Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@postregister.com for help creating one.
ARCO – Snake River High School’s cross country team took a page out of their play book and sent a team to Arco to compete in the Number Hill Race Thursday.
Part of the reason was a conflict for several harriers who are also members of the Snake River Marching Band, who had an appearance at the Eastern Idaho State Fair Parade, which would keep them from competing in the Cardinal Classic in Soda Springs.
In order to keep the athletes running on a once-a-week schedule in meets across Idaho, Plan B went into effect.
It involved five runners from the boys’ team and one runner from the girls’ team. Competing for Snake River were Lincoln High, Brock Goodwin, Ammon Marble, Luke Goodwin, and Tyler Pugmire. For the girls, Emma Perkes stepped up for the Panthers.
The results when all was said and done showed that the boys did enough to finish in second in the team portion, behind only host Butte County, a team much more familiar with the course.
Since Snake River did not send a complete girls’ team, they did not score in the team event portion, but Emma Perkes finished in second place with a time of 25:22 for the unfamiliar course, a very good effort by Perkes.
For the boys, senior runner Lincoln High led the event, posting a time of 18:06, while fellow senior Brock Goodwin finished third with a time of 20:00 even.
Following is a complete list of competitors in the Number Hill Race for 2021.
1. Lincoln High Snake River 18:06
2. Jaten Hymas Butte County 19:43
3. Brock Goodwin Snake River 20:00
4. Nathaniel Collins Butte County 20:07
5. Ammon Marble Snake River 20:46
6. David Spencer West Jefferson 21:03
7. Kason Hansen Butte County 21:10
8. Jerick Telford Dietrich 21:14
9. Corrd Wells Dietrich 21:48
10. Trenton Lyon Butte County 22:29
17. Luke Goodwin Snake River 23:54
22. Tyler Pugmire Snake River 25:45
The rest of the Panther harriers will be in action on Saturday at the Cardinal Classic, which has one of the largest number of entries in the state this year, with 42 teams expected to contest the varsity runners portion of the meet.
Action is scheduled to get underway at noon for the boys, followed at 12:45 for the girls.